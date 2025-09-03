Renegade Brands Showcases Certified Products and Receives Recognition from Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program at The Clean Show 2025

"Our Asthma & Allergy Friendly ® Certified Pure Pro Detergent is a real game changer in the industry", said Adam Short, Vice President of Sales, Renegade Brands. Post this

Over 28 million people in the U.S. have asthma, including 23 million adults and 5 million children, while one in three people have allergies. The connection between laundry products and indoor allergen exposure is well-established. Detergents certified by the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL), have undergone rigorous independent testing to assess their impact on allergen removal, allergen re-deposition, and ingredient content.

Renegade's relationship with the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program began in 2021 when Sweat-X Sport Free and Clear became their first certified product. Encouraged by the success of this product, Renegade pursued certification for Pure Pro Laundry Detergent, specifically designed for commercial and healthcare environments. This holistic commitment to delivering high-performance, certified products across multiple sectors – from sports performance to senior care – has positioned Renegade as a trusted brand for those prioritizing cleaner, healthier environments.

The company was honored earlier this year with the Leadership in Senior Care Laundry Solutions award, which was prominently positioned at The Clean Show. The award celebrates Renegade's work in creating laundry products for senior care, hospice, and healthcare environments and reflects Renegade's leadership in developing solutions that prioritize indoor air quality and meet the specific needs of vulnerable populations.

"Renegade Brands continues to raise the standard for laundry care with products that meet our rigorous Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification criteria. From Sweat-X to Pure Pro, their innovation shows how science-based solutions can reduce exposure to allergens and sensitizing chemicals, supporting healthier environments in both homes and commercial settings," said Dr John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards.

Renegade's senior leadership team, including CEO Imran Jaffer, George Nanchoff (Business Development), and Adam Short (Commercial Sales Division), engaged with dozens of industry stakeholders throughout the event. Conversations focused on how certified products can help support facility health goals, meet stricter expectations around ingredient transparency, and align with broader indoor air quality initiatives.

"It was wonderful to attend The Clean Show 2025 and spend quality time with our partners and peers in the Commercial Laundry Industry. Our Asthma & Allergy Friendly ® Certified Pure Pro Detergent is a real game changer in the industry and our excitement for it was only surpassed by those laundry professionals who have experienced first-hand the dangers of caustic and harmful laundry chemicals", said Adam Short, Vice President of Sales, Renegade Brands.

Renegade's dedication to improving indoor air quality extends beyond product innovation. Their contributions to the Health Equity Advancement and Leadership (HEAL) Program help ensure that science-backed products designed to reduce exposure to allergens and asthma triggers are available to those most in need. By donating Sweat-X Sport Free and Clear to communities in cities such as Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles, Renegade is making a difference where asthma rates are disproportionately high.

"Renegade's development of Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified laundry detergent products for both consumer and commercial use provides a welcome option for people with asthma and allergies," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "We appreciate Renegade's support of AAFA's HEAL program and Renegade's commitment to communities impacted by asthma."

Building on the success of their current certified offerings, Renegade Brands is actively developing a new line of Asthma & Allergy Friendly® laundry and cleaning products, demonstrating their commitment to providing effective, high-performance solutions for cleaner, healthier indoor environments.

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

Renegade Brands

Founded in 2012, Renegade Brands is recognized as an industry leader in performance laundry solutions designed for both consumer and commercial applications. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and technological development, Renegade has established itself as the premier provider of laundry detergents to professional and collegiate sports organizations, and continues to expand its presence within the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

https://www.renegadebrands.com

