Renegade Rum Announces Major Expansion Across the US Under New Distribution Partnership

"We are thrilled to help play a role in Renegade Rum's continued distribution growth in the US. Consumers across the country will soon be able to purchase these unique rum offerings in many other states this year," says Vic Morrison, CEO of MORF Brands.

With Empire onboard, Renegade Rum's products, which range from complex cuvées to rums made from a single field of sugarcane, will now be available in TN, GA, CO. In addition to Empire, the following distributors will now be handling additional markets for Renegade Rum as well. Solcum & Sons will handle CT, Frederick Wildman will handle NY & NJ, Horizon will handle MA, Greenlight Distributor will handle TX and Heritage will handle KY. The line-up available will also include the new launch of Renegade Rum's flagship range, including the All-Island Cuvée: Nova, Single Farm Cuvée: Dunfermline, Cuvée: Aura and MicrOrigin: Hope.

Renegade Rum is a radical new distilling project that brings wine inspiration and whisky practices to the rum industry. With unrivaled transparency, the distillery harvests, mills and distills fresh sugar cane only — no molasses — from individual farms, one terroir, one field, at a time, using the innovative distilling techniques gleaned from founder Mark Reynier's experience in the whisky industry.

Recently the distillery's white rum, Pre-Cask Single Farm Origin: Hope, won a hat-trick at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was awarded as World's Best Agricole, World's Best Rum and World's Best Unaged White Spirit. Additionally, the Pre-Cask Collection has also won additional awards/scores with Ultimate Spirits Challenge and Wine Enthusiast to name a few.

Renegade Rum's CEO Mark Reynier says: "We are very excited to bring our new ultra high provenance rums to the American stage. This is a radical new take on rum, one based on full traceability and transparency with an unsurpassed production ethos. We view our rums as agricultural produce, not a manufactured product, and believe that the drinkers of tomorrow will be aligned with our view that authenticity trumps luxury."

About Renegade Rum: Renegade Rum is a game-changing rum distillery located in Grenada, using fresh sugar cane juice rather than generic molasses (a by-product of sugar production), grown on the diverse terroirs of Grenada in the Caribbean. We began producing our first spirit in the autumn of 2020. The cane plant, rum's primary raw ingredient, is the natural source of its flavor. Thus, the land on which it grows & its microclimate determines its character. Therefore, we choose to explore the terroirs of Grenada – one place, one farm, at a time. For more information, please visit https://renegaderum.com/

About MORF Worldwide Brands: MORF Brands, Inc. is a luxury beverage importer based in Texas, renowned for its expertise in developing and distributing exceptional alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. With a vision to revolutionize the beverage industry, MORF Brands stands as the distinguished US distributor representing the best in innovative beverages. MORF Brands takes great pride in its diverse portfolio, boasting a collection of unique, complex, and creatively crafted experiences that redefine the boundaries of the industry. With a steadfast focus on national and international distribution, MORF Brands continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, captivating consumers worldwide. For more information contact Vic Morrison, CEO at [email protected] or visit https://morfworldwidebrands.com/[https://morfworldwidebrands.com/ __title__ ]

