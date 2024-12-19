Renew Medic Named Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

"Renew Medic is incredibly honored to be recognized as a 'Top 100 Game Changer,'" said Chris Gammill, Renew Medic Brand President and TCB Franchising CEO. "Our dedication to providing high-quality services and innovative solutions has positioned us as a leader to watch in the industry." Post this

The company also offers superior cabinet transformation services that are affordably redefining what is possible for homeowners beyond expensive and time-consuming kitchen remodels.

Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a leading digital publication with over 350,000 readers, specifically targeting aspiring franchise owners. Being included in their "Top 100 Game Changers" list signifies Renew Medic's commitment to innovation and creating exceptional opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 'Top 100 Game Changer,'" said Chris Gammill, Renew Medic Brand President and TCB Franchising CEO. "Renew Medic's dedication to providing high-quality services and innovative solutions to insurance carriers, claims adjusters, builders, contractors and homeowners has unquestionably positioned us as a leader to watch in the industry."

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, states, "2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the 'Top 100 Game Changers' designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to the Game Changers!"

Renew Medic offers a proven business model and comprehensive support system to help franchisees achieve success.

For information about Renew Medic franchising opportunities, visit RenewMedicFranchise.com.

Read the Franchise Dictionary Magazine Game Changer Announcement

About Renew Medic

Renew Medic™ is a leading provider of specialty cabinet restoration services that is the go-to partner for insurance carriers, claims adjusters, builders and contractors when it comes to water or fire damaged cabinets, and cabinet transformation services for homeowners. To learn more, visit RenewMedic.com.

About TCB Franchising

TCB Franchising is a leading franchisor in the home and commercial services sector across the United States and Canada. The company's portfolio includes Renew Medic™, Furniture Medic® and AmeriSpec® Inspection Services. TCB Franchising is dedicated to providing its franchisees with the resources and support they need to thrive, empowering them to deliver exceptional service to their customers. To learn more, visit TCBFranchising.com.

Our Mission

TCB Franchising is building brands that bring franchise owners pride and success.

Media Contact

Michele Anapol, Renew Medic and TCB Franchising, 1 7038623033, [email protected], https://www.renewmedic.com/

SOURCE Renew Medic and TCB Franchising