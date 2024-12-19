Renew Medic Named Top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Renew Medic™ has been honored as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Top 100 Game Changers" for 2024. This recognition highlights Renew Medic's significant impact on the specialty cabinet restoration industry, innovative approach and commitment to setting new standards of excellence.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renew Medic™, a leading provider of specialty cabinet restoration services, is thrilled to announce it has been named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "Top 100 Game Changers" for 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights franchises selected from a competitive pool nationwide, recognizing those making a significant impact, driving innovation and setting new standards of excellence in their industry.
Renew Medic is a premium restoration company that excels in restoring and transforming cabinets. The company understands the stress of unexpected disasters and strives to minimize disruptions during the restoration process. As a trusted partner of insurance carriers, claims adjusters, builders, contractors and homeowners, Renew Medic ensures a swift return of cabinetry to its pre-loss condition while helping to significantly reduce claim cycle time and costs.
The company also offers superior cabinet transformation services that are affordably redefining what is possible for homeowners beyond expensive and time-consuming kitchen remodels.
Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a leading digital publication with over 350,000 readers, specifically targeting aspiring franchise owners. Being included in their "Top 100 Game Changers" list signifies Renew Medic's commitment to innovation and creating exceptional opportunities for entrepreneurs.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 'Top 100 Game Changer,'" said Chris Gammill, Renew Medic Brand President and TCB Franchising CEO. "Renew Medic's dedication to providing high-quality services and innovative solutions to insurance carriers, claims adjusters, builders, contractors and homeowners has unquestionably positioned us as a leader to watch in the industry."
Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, states, "2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the 'Top 100 Game Changers' designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to the Game Changers!"
Renew Medic offers a proven business model and comprehensive support system to help franchisees achieve success.
For information about Renew Medic franchising opportunities, visit RenewMedicFranchise.com.
Read the Franchise Dictionary Magazine Game Changer Announcement
About Renew Medic
Renew Medic™ is a leading provider of specialty cabinet restoration services that is the go-to partner for insurance carriers, claims adjusters, builders and contractors when it comes to water or fire damaged cabinets, and cabinet transformation services for homeowners. To learn more, visit RenewMedic.com.
About TCB Franchising
TCB Franchising is a leading franchisor in the home and commercial services sector across the United States and Canada. The company's portfolio includes Renew Medic™, Furniture Medic® and AmeriSpec® Inspection Services. TCB Franchising is dedicated to providing its franchisees with the resources and support they need to thrive, empowering them to deliver exceptional service to their customers. To learn more, visit TCBFranchising.com.
Our Mission
TCB Franchising is building brands that bring franchise owners pride and success.
Media Contact
Michele Anapol, Renew Medic and TCB Franchising, 1 7038623033, [email protected], https://www.renewmedic.com/
SOURCE Renew Medic and TCB Franchising
Share this article