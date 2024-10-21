Renew Wellness Brands Celebrates 25 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Wellness

We are deeply grateful for the trust our customers place in us, and we remain committed to empowering them to lead healthier, more vibrant lives. Post this

"It's incredible to reflect on how far we've come since our humble beginnings in 1999. What started as a niche business has now expanded into a robust enterprise that touches thousands of lives through high-quality, holistic health products. We are deeply grateful for the trust our customers place in us, and we remain committed to empowering them to lead healthier, more vibrant lives."

Over the past 25 years, the company has achieved several key milestones that have shaped its growth. In 2015, the acquisition of Natural Healthy Concepts marked Renew Wellness Brands' entry into the wellness market, followed by the acquisition of Professional Supplement Center in 2019 and Core Med Science in 2021. These strategic moves solidified the company's presence in the vitamins and supplements space. In 2021, RWB launched OIAM, a brand dedicated to serving athletes with performance-driven wellness products, and, most recently, in 2024, the acquisitions of Phat Fudge and Simply Nutrients further expanded their portfolio.

In summer 2024, the company rebranded from TheRenewCo LLC to Renew Wellness Brands to better reflect its mission and future vision. The name captures both the company's legacy and its dedication to empowering wellness through its multiple divisions and brands.

As Renew Wellness Brands looks ahead, Clarke shares the company's enduring commitment: "Our mission remains steadfast: to deliver scientifically validated, trustworthy products, combined with exceptional service. As we continue to grow, we will remain true to our core values of integrity, service, and a relentless pursuit of wellness for all."

