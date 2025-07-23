Renewable Energy Pioneer Kimberlee Centera Joins Judy Hoberman, Host of The Trailblazer Chronicles, to Discuss Leadership and Breaking Barriers in Cleantech

I am grateful to Judy for inviting me to share my insights and experiences as a female leader in a largely male-dominated industry. Inspiring women to believe in themselves is one of the most meaningful contributions we can make to humanity. Post this

"I am grateful to Judy for inviting me to share my insights and experiences as a female leader in a largely male-dominated industry," remarked Kimberlee Centera. "Inspiring women to believe in themselves is one of the most meaningful contributions we can make to humanity."

"Kimberlee possesses a wealth of knowledge and wisdom that can only be gained from courageously tackling real-world challenges," said Judy Hoberman. "She believes in the power of asking for help, seeking mentorship, and building strong networks to create a solid foundation for success and personal fulfillment."

Where to find The Trailblazer Chronicles:

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/episode/4smiBLlrKI3ujBWDNSPmHi

Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breaking-the-mold-leading-where-few-women-do/id1655705314?i=1000717964906

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera is a leading risk management expert for the development and financing of utility-scale wind, solar, storage and transmission line projects. A pioneer in renewable energy project development, she possesses the real-world knowledge to identify, manage and mitigate risk. Her expertise in engaging and leading stakeholders in the analysis and resolution of legal issues consistently delivers positive results on complex high-value projects. An enthusiastic champion of women, Kimberlee encourages and mentors' women from around the world, by offering them actionable skills that help them to achieve their goals.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Judy Hoberman:

Judy Hoberman is an executive coach, TEDx speaker, bestselling author and the founder of Selling In A Skirt, a leadership and sales consultancy for professional women. Through executive coaching, high-level masterminds and corporate leadership and sales training, Judy empowers ambitious women to elevate their influence, build authentic confidence and achieve sustainable success in male-dominated industries. Known for her signature philosophy: Women Want To Be Treated Equally…Not Identically,"® Judy assists organizations and individuals in developing and supporting women leaders at all business levels, aiming to help women lead boldly, create impact, and leave a legacy. For more information, please contact Judy Hoberman, [email protected] or visit: http://www.sellinginaskirt.com

About The Trailblazer Chronicles with Judy Hoberman:

The Trailblazer Chronicles is a podcast that redefines leadership for bold women. Hosted by Judy Hoberman—TEDx speaker, bestselling author, executive coach, and women's leadership champion—each episode features conversations with influential women who have broken barriers, faced challenges, built careers, and pioneered their fields. This podcast provides strategies, mindset shifts, and inspiring stories to help you lead confidently and live purposefully. For more information, please contact Judy Hoberman, [email protected] or visit: http://www.sellinginaskirt.com

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

Judy Hoberman, Selling In A Skirt, 203.605.3635, [email protected], https://sellinginaskirt.com/

