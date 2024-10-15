Renewable Energy Providers Join Forces to Expand Geographic Reach and Capabilities

SOLV Energy and CS Energy have formalized a partnership that will enable expanded capabilities, enhanced customer service and greater employee support.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOLV Energy, based in San Diego, is joining with CS Energy, based in New Jersey, to create a Renewable Energy Technology Company. This collaboration enables the two companies to enhance and strengthen renewable energy services, project operations, business development, and geographic reach. American Securities has been an investor in both companies since 2021.

"CS Energy shares our commitment to clean energy and safety. They're a trusted partner dedicated to providing the best service to their customers, and we look forward to seeing what's ahead," said SOLV Energy CEO George Hershman. "The opportunity to expand access to clean energy and deliver better experiences for our clients and teams is exciting. This move unlocks great opportunities for both CS Energy and SOLV Energy," added Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy.

The combination of SOLV Energy and CS Energy allows both companies to further grow, enhance customer service, and invest in their teams. Together, SOLV Energy and CS Energy are poised to become the utility-scale providers with the greatest capabilities in the U.S.

ABOUT SOLV ENERGY

SOLV Energy is a top-tier renewable energy solutions provider for utility solar, energy storage, and high voltage projects in North America. Our passionate teams work seamlessly to drive innovation and deliver performance from build to operations, with safety at the forefront of everything we do. We are here for the long haul, developing lasting relationships with our customers, investing in our communities, and offering opportunities for our employees to build meaningful careers in renewables. To learn more, visit solvenergy.com.

ABOUT CS ENERGY

CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) renewable energy company that develops, designs, and builds optimized solar and energy storage projects. CS Energy has successfully designed and installed over 1.8 GW of solar and 650 MWh of energy storage projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders as a trusted and long-term partner. To learn more, visit csenergy.com.

Media Contact

Scarlett Chepke, SOLV Energy, 8588152414, [email protected], https://www.solvenergy.com/

Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan, CS Energy, 732.520.5143, [email protected], https://www.csenergy.com/

SOURCE SOLV Energy