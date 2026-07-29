As hundreds of millions in public and private investments reshape the city's skyline and civic fabric, Renewal by Andersen has established itself as the top-rated window replacement company in Columbia, South Carolina, providing homeowners with high-performance window solutions built for one of the most active development periods the area has seen.

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbia, South Carolina homeowners are taking cues from a sweeping wave of commercial and civic development, directing renewed attention to long-deferred home improvements. As that development surge reaches residential neighborhoods, Renewal by Andersen stands out among the region's leading window replacement companies, with a reputation that reflects both the quality of its products and the care of its installation process.

Why Are Homeowners Prioritizing Window Replacement?

Window replacement ranks among the most impactful upgrades a homeowner can pursue during a renovation, addressing curb appeal, structural integrity and interior comfort in a single project. The city's current building momentum makes that decision especially timely.

Among the projects shaping this transformation are the ōLiv mixed-use development at Assembly and Main, the large-scale BullStreet District redevelopment, a major modernization of the Municipal Services Complex at 1401 Main Street, a new medical sciences campus for the USC School of Medicine and the recently completed overhaul of Finlay Park. Together, these undertakings reflect a citywide commitment to reinvestment that is prompting property owners throughout the metro area to assess their own upgrade opportunities.

For homeowners, windows are a logical starting point. Failing seals allow drafts and moisture to enter, and aging frames can make an otherwise well-kept property look out of step with the renewed energy in the neighborhoods around it.

What Makes Renewal by Andersen the Right Window Replacement Company?

Renewal by Andersen earns its standing as a top-rated window replacement company in Columbia, South Carolina, through its use of high-quality engineered materials and product standards focused on long-term performance. Every window frame the company installs is constructed with Fibrex® composite material, which performs reliably across varying weather conditions and resists the rot and frame warping that can compromise conventional window materials as they age.

All of its products meet strict ENERGY STAR® certification requirements. Installations through the company's local service team feature High Performance™ Low-E4® glass that filters harmful UV rays and buffers interior temperatures against the region's seasonal temperature swings. That combination of advanced glass technology and engineered composite frames sets a high standard for what homeowners can expect from window replacement in the local market.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen is the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, one of the most recognized names in the window and door industry. It serves homeowners through locally operated teams across the country, including in the South Carolina market, delivering window replacement solutions built on engineered materials and consistent installation practices.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal by Andersen, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal by Andersen