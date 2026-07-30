With $282 million in downtown renovation projects now approved, Renewal by Andersen serves as the top-rated window replacement company in Greenville, SC, offering homeowners and property owners durable window solutions backed by proprietary composite frame materials and certified professional installation.

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As downtown renovation plans gain traction across the city, Renewal by Andersen, a top-rated window replacement company in Greenville, South Carolina, is prepared to meet the growing demand these projects are expected to generate.

What Does Downtown Renovation Activity Mean for Property Owners?

When a downtown district undergoes investment at scale, property owners in the surrounding area often take it as a cue to evaluate their own renovation priorities. The city's Design Review Board approved the next steps on three major downtown development projects on June 19, 2026, advancing $282 million in combined planned investment and setting the stage for a broader wave of property improvements throughout the region.

The three approved projects of a mixed-use development on Main Street, a modernized City Hall with construction slated for early 2027 and a renovation of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena reflect the kind of coordinated citywide momentum that motivates residential and commercial property upgrades alike.

Window replacement is among the most impactful improvements a property owner can undertake during a renovation. Quality windows contribute to structural integrity, curb appeal and interior comfort. For properties in the evolving downtown corridor, the right windows can shape how a building presents and performs for years to come, provided they are properly maintained.

Why Choose Renewal by Andersen for Window Replacement in Greenville, SC?

Renewal by Andersen delivers window replacement built around lasting product quality and precision craftsmanship. The company's window frames are made from Fibrex® composite material, a proprietary blend engineered to resist rot and warping under varying weather conditions, an important consideration for any property where long-term performance matters, with proper upkeep.

Every product Renewal by Andersen offers meets strict ENERGY STAR® standards, and the High Performance™ Low-E4® glass used across the product line blocks harmful UV rays while helping maintain consistent indoor temperatures year-round. Each project includes certified professional installation and is backed by an industry-leading warranty covering both the product and the work itself.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen is a window replacement company serving homeowners and property owners across Upstate South Carolina. The company's Fibrex® composite frames withstand weather exposure, and its High Performance™ Low-E4® glass meets ENERGY STAR® energy-efficiency standards. Every installation is completed by certified professionals and is backed by an industry-leading product and installation warranty.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal by Andersen, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal by Andersen