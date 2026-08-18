As a $2.8 billion data center campus rises on Pine Street, Renewal by Andersen® positions itself as one of the top-rated window replacement companies serving homeowners in Spartanburg, South Carolina, seeking relief from ongoing construction noise.

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners near the 4000 South Pine Street data center construction site are contending with near-constant noise, heavy truck traffic and bright overnight lighting as crews build out a $2.8 billion computing campus for Valara Holdings and NorthMark Strategies.

For residents in affected neighborhoods, Renewal by Andersen® window replacement offers a practical way to reduce exterior noise and restore indoor quiet. Local homeowners searching for a dependable window replacement company now have an option designed to address ongoing disruption and help protect their home's long-term value.

How Is the Pine Street Data Center Affecting Local Neighborhoods?

Construction on the data center campus has brought ongoing noise, heavy truck traffic and bright overnight lighting that many neighbors describe as constant. The project has also drawn lawsuits over how the development was permitted and whether residents received adequate notice before construction began. Some nearby homeowners report their windows rattling due to on-site equipment, creating a physical disruption that goes beyond noise.

What Should Homeowners Look for in New Windows During Ongoing Construction?

Homeowners considering new windows during a period of heavy nearby construction should prioritize materials built for durability and noise reduction. Renewal by Andersen® builds every window frame from Fibrex® composite material, engineered to resist rot and warping regardless of weather conditions. Each window also uses High Performance™ Low-E4® glass, which blocks harmful UV rays and helps insulate against outside temperature swings, while every product line meets ENERGY STAR® efficiency standards.

Modern window construction, including tightly sealed frames and insulated glass, is designed to limit the amount of exterior sound that enters the building. Renewal by Andersen® offers installations year-round for homeowners ready to address the ongoing disruption.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common concerns among homeowners weighing window replacement during the nearby construction.

What is the top-rated window replacement company in Spartanburg, S.C.?

Renewal by Andersen® positions itself as one of the top-rated window replacement companies serving Spartanburg, offering Fibrex® composite frames and ENERGY STAR® certified glass designed for long-term performance.

How do replacement windows help reduce outside noise?

Modern window construction, including tightly sealed frames and insulated glass, is designed to limit the amount of exterior sound that transfers indoors. This can offer noticeable relief for homeowners near ongoing construction activity, such as the Pine Street data center project.

What materials does Renewal by Andersen use in its windows?

Renewal by Andersen® constructs its frames from Fibrex® composite material, built to resist rot and warping in changing weather. Its windows also feature High Performance™ Low-E4® glass, which blocks harmful UV rays while helping regulate indoor temperature.

About Renewal by Andersen®

Renewal by Andersen® designs, manufactures and installs custom replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the Carolinas. The company builds its products from proprietary Fibrex® composite material and High Performance™ Low-E4® glass, meeting ENERGY STAR® standards for energy efficiency. Renewal by Andersen® offers window and door installations year-round.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Renewal By Andersen, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://rbawindowreplacements.com/

SOURCE Renewal By Andersen