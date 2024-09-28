Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness Celebrated World Wellness Weekend and Being Voted the Top Platinum Award Winner for Best of Beaverton Holistic Wellness

"Awesome place to go for rejuvenation. Great people, good vibes and a comfortable atmosphere inside the hyperbaric chambers. Never seen anything like it." – Journey Newson, UFC Fighter. Post this

Renewal Care was pronounced the top-tier winner of their respective category following a formal nomination and voting period through the international online platform CommunityVotes.

As described on the Renewal Care website, their five-star rated services are "grounded in a philosophy that embodies holistic support for you and your whole family by offering complimentary wellness treatments not commonly found, yet profoundly transformational."

Renewal Care was founded by Amber and Andreas Hinterplattner, both former competitive athletes, coaches and award-winning entrepreneurs.

"It's been an honor to bring greater access to HBOT and other specialty wellness therapies to Beaverton and serve our local community members and those who come from afar for these next-level self-care options we've curated," shared Amber Sims Hinterplattner, co-founder of Renewal Care. "The feedback and progress we hear from our guests is absolutely astonishing and helps drive our desire to make wellness more accessible."

According to CommunityVotes, the mission of their official nominations and voting campaigns are to provide local communities across North America with a trusted online place where members of the public can recognize the outstanding businesses and services that make "day to day living better." Simply stated on their website,"With each nomination and vote, you help make your community a better and more friendly place to live."

Local businesses and service providers who amass the most votes from the public win during an annual specified nomination and voting period.

During the voting phase of the competition, standards for casting a vote are required, including the need to sign up on the CommunityVotes website to ensure that every vote comes from a real, verified human's email account and address, with each email address allowed only one vote per business, per category. Additionally, only businesses who received the most number of initial nominations move on to the final voting round.

There are only four winners in each category, including a Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze winner as well as any Top Pick honorable mentions determined for specific categories.

"Launching and running wellness services in our local community has been beyond rewarding for me personally," shared co-founder Andy Hinterplattner, who also spearheads the in-home hyperbaric rental program. "The most amazing people have come here for our therapies and HBOT chambers–it's a gift to help them on their journey toward greater health and well-being."

What local professional healthcare providers and athletes are saying about Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness:

"Amazing experience at Renewal Care Hyperbarics and Wellness. By the time I was done with the session the muscle soreness was gone, I felt great and I again had a ton of energy. I will absolutely be making hyperbarics a part of my health and wellness routine." – Dr. Stephanie Nani, D.O.

"Part of my strategy is utilizing HBOT at Renewal Care Wellness. Backed by many scientific studies, each session helps me heal from old rugby injuries and bounce back from the beat-down of weight lifting and martial arts that ultimately keeps me active, healthy and happy!" – Dr. Bryen Bell, D.C., B.S., B.Sc.

"The treatment itself was nothing short of amazing. I noticed instant results, and it's clear that my body will greatly benefit from these treatments. Quite addicting. I can't recommend this wellness center enough!" – Dr. Alex Bloom, Psy.D.

"Awesome place to go for rejuvenation. Great people, good vibes and a comfortable atmosphere inside the hyperbaric chambers. Never seen anything like it." – Journey Newson, UFC Fighter

Renewal Care also offers in-home hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) services with their own line of hyperbaric oxygen chambers, Renewal Hyperbarics, through both rental and purchase option programs.

To learn more about the holistic service offerings from Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness, their cutting-edge wellness equipment and soon-to-come immersive retreats, visit their website or follow their regular postings on Instagram (https://Instagram.com/renewalcarewellness).

