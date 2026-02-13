Renewal House Expands Services to Veterans Through VA-Contracted Low Intensity Residential Program

Renewal House has expanded its services to include veterans through a new VA-contracted program, providing access to Low Intensity Residential (ASAM Level 3.1) treatment in Comfort, West Virginia. The program offers structured, long-term recovery support with extended stays designed to address gaps in care for veterans, especially in rural and Appalachian communities.
COMFORT, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renewal House, a state-licensed residential treatment provider in Comfort, West Virginia, has expanded its services to include veterans through a newly established VA-contracted program. The expansion allows Renewal House to serve veterans seeking structured, long-term recovery support through its Low Intensity Residential treatment program, effective immediately.
Renewal House provides Low Intensity Residential treatment (ASAM Level 3.1), a structured residential model designed to bridge the gap between inpatient treatment and outpatient care. The program offers a balance of independence and clinical support, making it well-suited for individuals transitioning into long-term recovery, including veterans navigating post-service challenges.
Unlike traditional inpatient programs that often limit length of stay, Renewal House offers extended residential treatment options of up to nine months. This approach allows residents additional time to establish sustainable recovery skills, address co-occurring challenges, and reintegrate into daily life at a supportive and measured pace.
"Veterans often face complex and layered challenges when seeking treatment, including trauma exposure, reintegration stress, and limited access to programs designed for long-term success," said Mikayla West Lopez, Community Outreach Representative for Renewal House. "Our Low Intensity Residential program was built to meet people where they are, offering structure without institutionalization and accountability without rigidity. Expanding this model to veterans through VA contracting is a meaningful step toward closing a critical gap in care."
Veterans in rural and Appalachian communities frequently encounter barriers to treatment, such as long wait times, limited program availability, and few options between inpatient and outpatient care. Renewal House's ASAM Level 3.1 program is designed to address these challenges by offering:
- A residential environment that supports autonomy and personal responsibility
- Extended lengths of stay that prioritize long-term recovery outcomes
- Clinical programming aligned with ASAM standards
- A supportive setting tailored to individuals transitioning back into community life
As a state-licensed provider, Renewal House remains committed to delivering care that meets regulatory standards while adapting to the evolving needs of the populations it serves. The addition of VA-contracted services reinforces the organization's mission to expand access to effective, sustainable treatment options for those who have served.
Veterans seeking treatment, along with referral partners and community organizations, are encouraged to contact Renewal House or visit their site, https://renewalwv.com/, for additional information regarding eligibility, admissions, and program availability.
About Renewal House
Renewal House is a state-licensed residential treatment provider located in Comfort, West Virginia. Specializing in Low Intensity Residential treatment (ASAM Level 3.1), the organization offers extended-length programming designed to support lasting recovery through structure, accountability, and individualized care.
