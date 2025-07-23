Renewal Hyperbarics Celebrates World Brain Day and Platinum Award

Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness celebrates World Brain Day and a second consecutive Platinum award for Best Holistic Wellness in Beaverton, Oregon, with a community giveaway of ten free HBOT sessions. Backed by cutting-edge research, this non-invasive therapy has been clinically demonstrated at every age to support improving cognitive health, repair damaged brain tissue, and balance the autonomic nervous system.

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness is proud to celebrate World Brain Day 2025 by highlighting the importance of brain health across all stages of life—and by giving back to the local community. The Beaverton-based wellness center, which offers in-center and in-home hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), was recently named the Platinum Winner for Holistic Wellness in the 2025 CommunityVotes Best of Beaverton Awards, earning this top honor for the second consecutive year.

To mark this dual celebration, Renewal Care will give away a free 10-pack of hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions, valued at over $1,000, to one local community member in need. The giveaway reflects the company's mission to expand access to advanced wellness care and to support cognitive resilience, especially for those facing neurological challenges or cognitive decline.

"Winning the Best of Beaverton platinum award again means the world to us, but hearing how our therapies help people reclaim their mental sharpness, heal from brain injuries, or simply feel like themselves again—that's the real reward," said Amber Sims Hinterplattner, co-founder of Renewal Care. "This World Brain Day, we want to honor that healing potential and offer someone a chance to experience it firsthand."

World Brain Day is an international health awareness campaign organized by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN), focusing in 2025 on equity and access across the neurological care spectrum. According to WFN, neurological disorders are now the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years globally.

Renewal Care co-founder Andreas Hinterplattner, who leads the company's in-home HBOT chamber program, added, "Helping people to support healing their brains—whether from concussion, stroke, burnout, or aging—is some of the most meaningful work we've ever done. It's both humbling and motivating."

Clinical research continues to validate HBOT's role in supporting brain health, including at varying operating pressures. Recent peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated the following:

A 2025 clinical review highlights HBOT's therapeutic potential across a wide range of neurological conditions—including spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases (such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's), cerebral palsy, autism, and peripheral nerve damage—primarily due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects (Takasaki, 2025, Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology).

Increased telomere length and reduced senescent cell counts were observed in healthy aging adults after 60 HBOT sessions, suggesting a potential reversal of biological aging (Hachmo et al., 2020, Aging).

A randomized controlled trial showed that HBOT significantly improved neurological function and brain metabolism in stroke survivors treated 6 to 36 months after their stroke, demonstrating late neuroplasticity and increased cerebral perfusion (Efrati et al., 2013, PLOS ONE).

HBOT has been shown to support white matter repair and brain connectivity in patients with mild traumatic brain injury and persistent post-concussion syndrome (Boussi-Gross et al., 2013, PLoS ONE).

A 2017 case report detailed the treatment of a two-year-old drowning victim who suffered severe brain atrophy. The patient received subacute normobaric oxygen followed by HBOT at 1.3 ATA (40 sessions), which led to near-complete reversal of cortical and white matter loss on MRI and significant neurological recovery, including restored speech and mobility, months post-injury (Harch & Fogarty, 2017, Medical Gas Research).

Renewal Care's five-star wellness center services, which also include other therapies besides HBOT, are utilized by clients from all backgrounds and ages. In addition to in-center sessions, the company offers home-based HBOT programs through rentals and chamber purchases under their Renewal Hyperbarics brand with a variety of accessible chamber styles and pressure depths. Visitors often travel from across the region—and across the country—to experience the many benefits of their non-invasive, science-backed therapies that support the body's own innate healing capabilities.

"People come to us when they're ready to prioritize their brain health and overall well-being," said Andreas Hinterplattner. "We're here to meet them with compassion, knowledge, doctor-designed protocols and advanced tools that truly make a difference."

To learn more about how to enter the World Brain Day 10-session HBOT giveaway, or to explore Renewal Care's holistic services, visit www.renewal.care or follow their award-winning center on Instagram at @renewalcarewellness to check out their array of wellness equipment and get a glimpse at some of the professional athletes that undergo therapy there alongside community members looking to feel their best.

About Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness

Renewal Care Hyperbarics & Wellness is an award-winning wellness center based in Beaverton, Oregon. The center offers holistic health services including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Life Vessel relaxation sound therapy, red light therapy, pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, and in-home chamber rentals and purchases through Renewal Hyperbarics. With a mission to expand greater access to non-invasive, science-backed healing modalities that tap into the body's own capabilities, Renewal Care supports clients in reducing stress, enhancing brain health, and renewing physical and mental balance at every stage of life.

