Renewed Transfer Agreement with National University Provides Affordable Bachelor's Degree Pathway for Cerritos College Students

"Both National University and Cerritos College are committed to working together to open innovative and easy-to-navigate transfer pathways for striving students." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. Post this

Since its inception, nearly 150 Cerritos College students have transferred to National University, earning bachelor's degrees across various fields, including registered nurse, business, psychology, criminal justice, and early childhood education. Alumna Marialena "Lena" Rangel, who transferred from Cerritos College to National University and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2020, shared her experience. "I was nervous about returning to school and finding a program that would fit my work and family/life schedule. I thought that it would be impossible. I contacted National University since they had a connection to and classes available at the Cerritos College campus," she said.

"More and more non-traditional students need more flexible, low-cost, high-quality options to make higher education possible," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "Both National University and Cerritos College are committed to working together to open innovative and easy-to-navigate transfer pathways for these striving students."

"As a former community college graduate and transfer student, I know firsthand what a difference a seamless transfer pathway can do to assist students to attain their educational goals," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and recent inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "National University is deeply invested in expanding the partnership with Cerritos College to prepare next-generation leaders and create accessible—and equitable—pathways for community college students to continue on their educational journey."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with National University, providing students with a seamless pathway to a four-year degree program," said Dr. Jose Fierro, president/superintendent of Cerritos College. "With discounted tuition and special scholarship opportunities, this partnership helps our students overcome financial barriers to achieve their educational goals. Together, we can boost transfer success, increase economic mobility for our students, and make a greater impact in the community."

For more information about the National University programs at Cerritos College, please visit the website or contact Vivian Becerra at [email protected] or (562)340-1751.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Cerritos College: Cerritos College serves as a comprehensive community college for southeastern Los Angeles County. Communities within the college's district include Artesia, Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Hawaiian Gardens, La Mirada, Norwalk, and portions of Bell Gardens, Lakewood, Long Beach, Santa Fe Springs, and South Gate. Cerritos College offers nearly 300 degree and certificate programs in nine divisions. Annually, more than 5,000 students successfully complete their course of studies. Enrollment currently averages 21,000 students. Visit Cerritos College online at http://www.cerritos.edu/.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University