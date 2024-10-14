Renewvia Aggregating Capital for 2 GW utility scale renewable energy portfolio. Promotes Director of Development Seth Stulgis to Executive Team

Renewvia Energy Corporation, a leader in renewable energy solutions is in the process of aggregating additional capital to add to its existing 1GW portfolio of renewable solar and energy storage projects. It is promoting Seth Stulgis to Chief Development Officer to continue to lead the Development Efforts for Renewvia.

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renewvia Energy Corporation, a leader in renewable energy solutions is in the process of aggregating additional capital to add to its existing 1GW portfolio of renewable solar and energy storage projects. It is promoting Seth Stulgis to Chief Development Officer to continue to lead the Development Efforts for Renewvia.

Its current 1 GW portfolio is comprised of three large projects that span the MISO and TVA territories of Mississippi. This innovative portfolio represents a significant step forward in Renewvia's path to facilitate the shift to sustainable and renewable electrification across the US to meet increasing demand for power from data centers driven by artificial intelligence. Moreover, the implementation of these solar projects will contribute significantly to local economies by creating job opportunities, growing tax revenues to counties and schools; and fostering community development, while harnessing the power of the sun to generate clean, reliable electricity for communities and businesses alike.

Renewvia's extensive network in the Southeast US has enabled it to identify ideal sites for solar farms and work with motivated landowners. The portfolio consists of 1,030MWdc of solar and 110MW of energy storage. All projects have secured land and have entered the interconnection queues. While Renewvia's initial focus for utility scale has been in Mississippi, future growth will expand to neighboring Southeastern states including Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Renewvia is seeking additional capital to grow its pipeline to 2-3GW over the next 18 months.

Renewvia's focus on utility scale growth in rural underdeveloped regions of the United States and is in line with its core strategic objectives of creating impact not only in the US but across the globe where it has built multiple off grid community and C&I projects electrifying communities specifically in sub-Saharan Africa. "It is exceptionally meaningful to collaborate with communities and stakeholders that understand the benefits renewable energy can bring to rural communities, particularly in times when agriculture has become a tough business for small farms due to rising costs of labor and materials," noted Seth Stulgis, Director of Utility Scale Development.

About Renewvia Energy Corporation

Renewvia Energy Corporation is a leading global renewable energy development and installation company with a strong commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. Renewvia Energy Corporation has four lines of business: utility-scale solar development; US commercial and industrial solar development and installation projects executed in 20 states; a carbon asset marketplace; and is a leading provider of rural off grid community solar projects in sub Saharan Africa. With a record of successful projects on multiple continents and a dedication to sustainability, the company plays a pivotal role in driving the transition to a greener future.

