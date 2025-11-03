Renfroe Outdoor Expands Southeast Presence with Atlanta Launch and Acquisition of Roar Outdoor Assets

Renfroe Outdoor, a Georgia-based outdoor advertising company, has announced its official entry into the Atlanta market, along with new operations across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The expansion follows the company's acquisition of the assets of Roar Outdoor, strengthening Renfroe Outdoor's regional network of high-visibility billboard locations.
ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renfroe Outdoor, a Georgia-based outdoor advertising company, has announced its official entry into the Atlanta market, along with new operations across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The expansion follows the company's acquisition of the assets of Roar Outdoor, strengthening Renfroe Outdoor's regional network of high-visibility billboard locations.
"With this move, we're bringing our locally focused, service-first approach to the Atlanta market and beyond," said Jed Renfroe, Founder of Renfroe Outdoor. "Roar Outdoor built a strong foundation, and we're excited to build on that by helping local and regional businesses grow through impactful outdoor advertising."
The acquisition adds a portfolio of strategically placed static and digital billboards along major highways and commercial corridors, including sites connecting metro Atlanta to neighboring Southeastern markets. Renfroe Outdoor's expansion aligns with its long-term vision to serve local businesses with accessible, community-based marketing solutions.
"Our focus has always been on relationships," added Renfroe. "We live and work in the communities we serve, and we take pride in helping local businesses reach their customers in meaningful, visible ways."
Renfroe Outdoor is actively developing new locations throughout Georgia and neighboring states, offering advertising opportunities for small businesses, regional brands, and larger advertisers seeking a presence in high-traffic areas.
