Renfroe Outdoor Expands Southeast Presence with Atlanta Launch and Acquisition of Roar Outdoor Assets

Renfroe Outdoor, a Georgia-based outdoor advertising company, has announced its official entry into the Atlanta market, along with new operations across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The expansion follows the company's acquisition of the assets of Roar Outdoor, strengthening Renfroe Outdoor's regional network of high-visibility billboard locations.

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renfroe Outdoor, a Georgia-based outdoor advertising company, has announced its official entry into the Atlanta market, along with new operations across Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The expansion follows the company's acquisition of the assets of Roar Outdoor, strengthening Renfroe Outdoor's regional network of high-visibility billboard locations.