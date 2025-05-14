Renisis Debuts at Jensen Stern with Sculptural Fine Jewelry

The transformational ability that sculpture has to alter space is a revolutionary power. Now it's harnessed to be worn on the body as jewelry. Post this

Over the course of 15 years, Sardwell's work and studies took her across the world—from the sculpture studios of Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires to the silversmith villages of southern China, where she absorbed the visual languages of transformation and ritual. She apprenticed with master jewelers in Brazil, immersed herself in the rhythm and nuance of local traditions, and began sketching her own visual language—one that echoed the drama of opera, the layered strength of armor, and the hidden sensitivity of ancient ornamentation. With every journey, she collected not just materials, but cultural meanings. These experiences now live within each Renisis jewel, encoded as symbols, sculpted forms, and emotional architecture.

Evidence of the Future, a debut collection, emerges from the cultural interplay of East and West, past and possible. Drawing from the silhouettes of ancient Far Eastern armor and the unapologetic boldness of American urban statement jewelry, these one-of-a-kind pieces express a duality of presence: power and tenderness, protection and vulnerability, groundedness and transcendence. The jewelry designed not only to be worn, but felt—to become part of the wearer's own evolving myth.

Under black light, fluorescent gemstones within the pieces come to life. Beneath the polished surfaces, reimagined Japanese indigo florals hide—private patterns known only to the wearer. Black jade, long revered as a protective force, finds elegant contrast with icy jade, known to calm and clear. Not mere decorative details, these are talismans—quietly powerful, spiritually intelligent, and rooted in intention. Standout designs include the Wish Arrows Studs, symbols of elevation, available in 18K gold with or without inverted diamonds; the Sting Ray Ring, focused and fierce, set with black jade and pavé diamonds; and the Guardian Temple Pendant, a sacred mirror of strength that hides mother-of-pearl inlays behind a shimmering Tahitian pearl. The accompanying Ombre South Sea Pearl Necklace, finished with an 18K white gold temple bow clasp, echoes ancient ceremony with futuristic grace.

Sardwell's Curl Collection, featuring organic geometry, is meant to be worn with ease.

If "Evidence of the Future" is armor, "Curl" is intimacy—spiraling, soft-edged, and sculptural. The collection speaks to Sardwell's love of the helix, the curve, the infinity symbol. Inspired by her own curly hair and the mathematics of sensual form, Curl explores how loops become lines of memory. South Sea pearls, custom-cut bullet stones, and inverted diamonds anchor designs like the Bullet Stone Curl Ring, Harmony Curl Ring with Green Tourmaline, and Infinity Loop Earrings. Each piece is a gesture of both strength and surrender—everyday sculpture, deeply personal.

Recently, Renisis has been honored as a finalist in two categories of the prestigious 2025 JCK Jewelers' Choice Awards. The Triple Infinity Gold Earrings were named a finalist in the Gold Jewelry – Over $2,500 category and additionally received both the Influencers' Choice and Editors' Choice Awards for Best Gold Jewelry. The Pearl Curl Ear Cuff was selected as a finalist in the Pearl Jewelry – Over $5,000 category. These accolades further affirm the brand's exceptional design innovation and artistic vision.

The debut of Renisis at Jensen Stern is more than a presentation—it is a dialogue between philosophies, a convergence of aesthetic worlds where jewelry becomes both artifact and invitation. Jensen Stern is an intellectual and artistic playground, tucked within The Galleria in Ketchum, Idaho, where curation is guided not by trends but by curiosity, story, and soul. Part atelier, part sanctuary, it offers a rare kind of retail experience: one where objects are witnessed, and conversations unfold organically among sculptures of gold and light. At Jensen Stern, beauty is both considered and lived. In the space, the Medieval idea of the jeweler as a keeper of magic is quietly revived. With its poetic sensibility and reverence for craft, Jensen Stern is the perfect counterpart to Renisis, a place where spirit and adornment intersect in ways that feel both ancient and timeless.

"At Jensen Stern, jewelry is treated as a living object," says Sardwell. "This is exactly what Renisis stands for. It's not about trends. It's about art, and a sensitive cultural perspective." Visitors to Jensen Stern can explore the world of Renisis in person, surrounded by creative energy and conversation that makes a piece of jewelry unforgettable.

About Renisis

Renisis is a sculptural fine jewelry brand founded in 2021, born from a desire to translate the language of art, movement, and ritual into powerful, wearable form. Each piece is a meditation on transformation—rooted in founder Sardwell's background in theatrical installation, metalwork, and her global journey across design traditions in South America, East Asia, and beyond. With a focus on bold, architectural lines, sensual curvature, and rare gemstone pairings, Renisis pieces exist at the intersection of sculpture, storytelling, and personal empowerment.

Each piece is a limited edition or one-of-a-kind creation, conceived as a modern talisman—meant to speak for the soul. The aesthetic blends ancient symbolism with contemporary urban edge, shaped by founder Sardwell's deep-rooted fascination with the emotional power of form. Anchored in artistic integrity and exceptional craftsmanship, the brand reimagines fine jewelry as a personal extension of the wearer—a lyrical balance between armor and art. Discover more at http://www.renisis.com

