RenoFi Recruits Brandon Silvia as EVP, National Production Leader to Accelerate Nationwide Growth

"RenoFi is building the most compelling platform in renovation finance while aggressively competing in the traditional mortgage space." said Brandon Silvia, EVP, National Production Leader at RenoFi. Post this

At RenoFi, Silvia will spearhead a major expansion initiative, including the recruitment of top producing Mortgage Loan Originators across the country to drive billions in net new production volume through RenoFi's best-in-market suite of loan products, AI agents and its AI-powered renovation financing platform in 2026 and beyond. His leadership will be central to scaling RenoFi's national production engine as demand for renovation-specific financing continues to surge.

"Brandon is exactly the type of leader we look for at RenoFi, strategic, operationally excellent, and relentlessly focused on execution," said Justin Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO of RenoFi. "He has a proven ability to recruit top talent, build scalable sales organizations, and drive meaningful production growth. As we continue to expand our platform, lender network, and national footprint, Brandon's leadership will be instrumental in helping us reach tens of thousands of homeowners across the country."

Silvia's career has been defined by his ability to recruit, develop, and empower high-performing teams, as well as his hands-on approach to driving growth through partnership, process, and culture. At Guaranteed Rate, he was a key driver of the company's expansion and growth, consistently recognized for delivering measurable production results and building high performing teams.

"RenoFi is building the most compelling platform in renovation finance while aggressively competing in the traditional mortgage space. The opportunity ahead is massive, we can do everything a traditional retail loan officer is doing today while adding the silver bullet renovation products to their toolbelt." said Brandon Silvia, EVP, National Production Leader at RenoFi. "The combination of AI-enabled renovation underwriting, After-Renovation Value financing, and a purpose-built platform creates an unmatched value proposition for homeowners, lenders, and originators. For the retail originator, RenoFi presents the best option for true origination growth and referral source diversification. I'm excited to lead this next phase of growth, recruit elite talent across the country, and drive billions in new production through RenoFi's platform this year."

Silvia will oversee RenoFi's national sales organization, production operations, and growth initiatives, working closely with lender partners, embedded finance platforms, and internal leadership to scale AI adoption, improve conversion, and expand RenoFi's presence across key markets.

About RenoFi

RenoFi is the AI-enabled renovation financing platform empowering every homeowner to be a renovator. Headquartered in Philadelphia and founded in 2018, RenoFi created the world's first Renovation Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), a one-of-a-kind solution that uses a home's After-Renovation Value (ARV)—not just its current value—to unlock dramatically more borrowing power. By leveraging its proprietary Renovation Underwriting technology platform, RenoFi enables lenders, embedded partners, and consumers alike to finance major home renovations.

Partnering with trusted credit unions and lenders nationwide, RenoFi offers a full suite of mortgage products and renovation loan products at competitive rates, serving homeowners in 48 states. To date, RenoFi has helped finance over $2B in renovations, enabling equity-light homeowners to access 11x more funds on average without refinancing their existing mortgage. Please visit www.renofi.com.

Media Contact

Lee Miller, RenoFi, 1 610-213-5982, [email protected], renofi.com

SOURCE RenoFi