Renolit Becomes Latest Company to Join the Vinyl Sustainability Council

International leader in high-quality plastic films and products manufacturing joins effort to advance sustainability in the vinyl industry

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is proud to announce American RENOLIT Corporation (Renolit) as its newest member. Renolit becomes the second company to join the VSC in 2024, following fifteen new members in 2023. Renolit is an international leader in manufacturing of high-quality plastic films and products, with nineteen production sites and fourteen sales units in over twenty countries, and American operations headquartered in La Porte, Indiana.

"We are proud to welcome Renolit into the VSC," said Jay Thomas, Executive Director of the VSC. "Renolit brings with it a proven track record spanning several decades producing high-quality PVC, and we look forward to their collaboration with other VSC members as we all work towards continuously improving the sustainability of the vinyl industry."

"To RENOLIT, sustainability means the equitable connection of the social (people), ecological (planet) and economic (profit) dimensions," said Nils Dietz, President of American RENOLIT Corporation. "With a look at our core business, we believe that we have the responsibility to conserve resources, reduce emissions harmful to the environment and to prevent plastics from entering the environment in an uncontrolled manner. We dedicate ourselves to more circular economies, promoting innovations and cooperating in industry initiatives and we wish to have a positive effect within and outside of our company."

Renolit is currently working to increase vinyl circularity through closed loop options, such as their internal recycling in their films, as well as open loop solutions in packaging. Renolit's membership in the VSC will allow for the exchange of best practices in efficiency and recycling with other industry leaders.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry's contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.

