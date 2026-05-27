RENOSY by Renters Warehouse Introduces Resident Benefits Package to Modernize the Rental Experience

RENOSY by Renters Warehouse announced the rollout of its Resident Benefits Package, a $49.99/month bundle designed to improve the rental experience while helping homeowner clients protect returns. The package includes services like renters insurance, identity protection, move-in assistance, credit-building support, resident rewards, and automatic filter delivery. We believe that modern property management is no longer just about rent collection and maintenance. By giving residents more value, RENOSY by Renters Warehouse aims to improve satisfaction, encourage longer stays, reduce vacancy costs, attract better renters, and create more stable performance for homeowners and investors alike.
MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RENOSY by Renters Warehouse announced the rollout of its Resident Benefits Package, a bundled suite of services designed to give residents more value throughout the lease while helping homeowner clients improve retention, attract quality renters, and protect long-term profitability.
The package reflects RENOSY's continued investment in modern property management, where service extends beyond rent collection, maintenance coordination, and lease administration. By adding practical tools such as renters insurance, identity protection, move-in assistance, credit-building support, resident rewards, and automatic filter delivery services, RENOSY is making the rental relationship simpler, more useful, and more rewarding.
"Great property management is no longer just about collecting rent and handling maintenance," said Shunsuke "Gucci" Iguchi, CEO of RENOSY by Renters Warehouse. "It's about elevating the way people live in the homes we manage. When residents feel supported, they stay longer, take better care of the property, and create stronger returns for our homeowner clients."
For homeowners and investors, the Resident Benefits Package supports more consistent income by improving the resident experience. Turnover, vacancy, and renter dissatisfaction can erode returns, while a stronger resident offering can help encourage lease renewals, attract quality renters, and create more predictable performance from managed rental properties.
"Every vacancy has a cost," said Mark Hanson, National Director of Leasing at RENOSY by Renters Warehouse. "By investing in the day-to-day rental experience, we are ultimately investing in homeowner and investor performance. Better residents, longer stays, and fewer interruptions all contribute to a more stable and profitable rental asset."
The Resident Benefits Package is available for $49.99 per month, with offerings subject to availability and service options.
The launch builds on RENOSY's broader focus on combining national property management expertise with modern technology, seamless service, and resident-first solutions. As the rental housing market continues to evolve, RENOSY is working to deliver a property management platform that serves residents while helping homeowners protect and grow the value of their investments.
About RENOSY by Renters Warehouse
RENOSY by Renters Warehouse is a national single-family rental property management company serving homeowners, investors, and residents. With deep operational expertise and a modern service platform, the company helps rental property owners manage leasing, maintenance, rent collection, and resident support while improving property performance and delivering a more elevated rental experience.
Media Contact
Ponara Eng
VP, Marketing
RENOSY by Renters Warehouse
website:
Resident Benefits Package:
https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources/resident-benefits-package
Media Contact
Ponara Eng, VP Marketing, RENOSY by Renters Warehouse, 1 952-470-8888, [email protected], https://renterswarehouse.com
SOURCE RENOSY by Renters Warehouse
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