RENOU Brings New, Connected, Contemporary Living in San Francisco Within Reach

Featuring a full range of studios, one-bedrooms starting in the $400Ks, and two-bedrooms starting in the $800Ks, RENOU offers a fresh, contemporary aesthetic inside and out.

Experience epic sunrises, sunsets, and stunning 360-degree panoramic views of the San Francisco skyline, Twin Peaks and other iconic landmarks from RENOU's residences and spacious rooftop deck. The perfect place for connecting with friends, hosting larger social gatherings, or simply finding a relaxing place to enjoy some downtime outdoors, the rooftop offers outdoor living at its finest. Furnished with chic yet comfortable outdoor seating and dining tables, a barbeque grill, and an abundance of lush greenery, it expands owners' accessible living space.

"Every aspect of the design was purposeful and meticulously considered," said Alan Tse, the JS Sullivan Creative Director behind RENOU's design. "Our intention was to make everyone who spends time at RENOU feel welcome and immediately at ease, with access to modern amenities and some of the most expansive views of San Francisco and the Bay."

RENOU's appeal extends beyond its interiors and impressive views. Owners will enjoy the conveniences that come with new construction, plus the benefits of price, location, and value. They also have access to secure bike parking and a lobby attendant who is there to make life convenient and hassle-free. Secured vehicle parking is also available with select homes.

Located at 6th and Harrison in SoMa, RENOU is ideally positioned near public transportation and the highway and in close proximity to popular restaurants, shopping, green spaces, and landmark venues for sports, the arts, and culture. From here, go anywhere - within San Francisco or the wider Bay Area. RENOU is the ideal basecamp for those who embrace the energy and vibrance of the City.

About JS Sullivan

JS Sullivan Development, a San Francisco-based real estate development and construction firm renowned for its thoughtful design and impeccable craftsmanship, is proud to present its latest development in SoMa—RENOU.

