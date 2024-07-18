Renovare to Showcase Innovative Organic Sustainable Waste Material Products at Inaugural 2024 SargaTech Conference

Renovare, the pioneer in sustainable organic waste materials for consumer goods such as footwear, is excited to showcase products in the inaugural 2024 SargaTech conference. This significant event will take place on July 18th and 19th in Cancun, attracting attendees from Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, all seeking sustainable solutions for the pervasive sargassum seaweed issue affecting their beaches and accelerated by climate change.

CANCUN, Mexico, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renovare, the pioneer in sustainable organic waste materials for consumer goods such as footwear is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural 2024 SargaTech conference. This significant event will take place on July 18th and 19th at the Hotel Emporio, attracting attendees from Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, all seeking sustainable solutions for the pervasive sargassum seaweed issue affecting their beaches and accelerated by climate change.