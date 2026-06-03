Renovo Financial Named to Scotsman Guide's Exclusive Top Private Lenders Ranking

"Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships, understanding our clients' goals, and helping them scale their businesses. We're proud of what this says about the experience our teams deliver every day," said Daniel Rosen, Co-Founder & Chief Lending Officer of Renovo Financial. Post this

In 2026, honorees collectively closed 84,240 loans totaling more than $32.6 billion in private lending volume during 2025. This is a powerful demonstration of the expertise these companies bring to brokers and real estate investors nationwide.

To ensure accuracy, all submissions undergo a rigorous verification process, requiring written validation of volume and loan data from financial officers. This standard makes Scotsman Guide the only verified benchmark for private lending performance in the industry.

Renovo Financial has ranked in the top three private lenders since the category's introduction last year, driven by its distinctive in-house servicing, specialized loan products, and client-focused approach. The firm prioritizes equitable partnerships with experienced developers and has built tailored financing solutions supported by dedicated service specialists in each of their operating markets who understand local real estate dynamics and needs. Each loan officer operates within a designated territory, ensuring deep market expertise and a more personalized, efficient lending experience for developers.

"This recognition really belongs to our lending teams and the clients who continue to trust us with their business," said Daniel Rosen, Co-Founder & Chief Lending Officer of Renovo Financial. "Our focus has always been on building long-term relationships, understanding our clients' goals, and helping them scale their businesses. We're proud of what this says about the experience our teams deliver every day."

View the full Scotsman Guide Top Private Lenders ranking at scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-private-lenders.

About Scotsman Guide

Scotsman Guide is the only platform built for mortgage professionals that combines vetted direct lenders, curated mortgage news and verified rankings. For more than 30 years, we have empowered mortgage professionals to make informed decisions and grow their business. Rankings are the gold standard in the mortgage profession. The data verification, comprehensive scope and a legacy of integrity that has made Scotsman Guide's rankings the most sought-after distinctions in the industry.

About Renovo

Renovo Financial is a private lender serving experienced real estate investors across more than 40 U.S. markets. The company provides financing for residential and multifamily projects, combining capital with local market expertise and a relationship-driven approach. With loan officers dedicated to the specific markets they live and work in, Renovo delivers real-time insights and market-specific guidance that extends beyond traditional lending. Through a suite of products including home builder, fix and flip, bridge, ground up, and multifamily loans, Renovo partners with investors to execute deals and build long-term portfolios. Known for its client-first model and deep industry relationships, the company is focused on helping investors grow sustainable businesses while contributing to stronger communities.

Media Contact

Hollie Boodram, HawkeMedia, 1 hawkemedia.com, [email protected], HawkeMedia.com

Corrine Cassles, Renovo Financial, 1 (630) 649-0169, [email protected], renovofinancial.com

SOURCE Renovo