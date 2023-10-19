Renowned Actress, Advocate Brooke Shields to Speak at Atlanta Women's Foundation Luncheon

"We're honored to have Brooke Shields at this year's luncheon. Her work as the founder and CEO of 'Beginning is Now,' is right in line with Atlanta Women's Foundation's mission," said Kari B. Love, CEO of AWF. Post this

The "Numbers Too Big To Ignore" Luncheon is AWF's largest annual fundraising event, attracting more than 1,600 attendees who share a commitment to uplift women and girls, providing them with a robust support network to grow stronger and thrive.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 , 12-1:30 pm

, WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Shields as our featured speaker this year," says Kari B. Love, CEO of AWF, "Her story of overcoming challenges both personally and professionally is truly inspiring. Furthermore, her work as the founder and CEO of 'Beginning is Now,' a global community of women of all ages finding strength, wisdom, optimism, humor and so much more in each other, all while learning to live their fullest lives, is right in line with AWF's mission."

AWF, acting as a convener, educator, and funder, plays a crucial role in enabling more women and girls to lead safe, economically self-sufficient, and vibrant lives. The foundation has supported organizations that improve the lives of economically vulnerable women and girls in metro Atlanta for over 25 years.

The upcoming "Numbers Too Big To Ignore" Luncheon serves as a platform to highlight issues impacting women and girls in Atlanta, fostering meaningful dialogue about issues women and girls in poverty face and ways to provide access to economic empowerment. The event will support the "All Girls Forward" initiative, focusing on empowering girls experiencing poverty through education, mental and physical health, and pregnancy prevention.

For more information about the 'Numbers Too Big To Ignore' Luncheon, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.atlantawomen.org.

About The Atlanta Women's Foundation

Since its inception in 1998, the Atlanta Women's Foundation (AWF) has been a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls, helping them live safe, economically self-sufficient, and vibrant lives. AWF raises funds for grantmaking through a collective impact model that amplifies the work of strategic nonprofits serving the area. By focusing on economic empowerment, mental health & well-being, and workforce development, AWF helps its grantees provide wraparound services like childcare, career coaching, financial literacy training, business loans, higher education, and more. To learn more and help fund the mission visit http://www.atlantawomen.org.

Media Contact

Mike Petchenik, Liger Partners, (404) 345-1358, [email protected], https://ligerpartners.com/

SOURCE Atlanta Women's Foundation