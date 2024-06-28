Renowned AI Ethics Expert Launches Second Season of Podcast "Ethical Machines"

The podcast delves into the critical intersection of technology and ethics, tackling pressing issues ranging from bias in AI to disinformation on social media and the role of government in protecting citizens in the digital age. Post this

As a former philosophy professor, Dr. Blackman is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the deep, nuanced work of academics and the needs of a non-academic, general audience. "Ethical Machines" provides listeners with thought-provoking insights and engaging discussions on the ethical implications of rapidly advancing technology.

The podcast's launch features three compelling episodes:

1. "Existentialist Risk. Does creating AGI mean creating an AI with free will?" featuring philosophers Ariela Tubert, Ph.D. and Justin Tiehen, Ph.D.

2. "Data Privacy isn't as Important as You Think" (in which Blackman offers three provocative arguments

3. "Should AI always prioritize equity in healthcare?" featuring professor of law Guha Krishnamurthi and philosopher Eric Vogelstein, Ph.D.

"I like to think of Ethical Machines as must-listen for anyone interested in technology and its impact on society," explained Dr. Blackman. "I consider myself extremely fortunate to have access to highly accomplished guests who generously share their expertise and unique perspectives. Our goal is to always deliver an enlightening and informative listening experience for everyone trying to keep up with the fast-paced world of AI."

Additional information and previous episodes are available at www.ethicalmachinespodcast.com.

About Reid Blackman, Ph.D.:

Reid Blackman, Ph.D., is a renowned AI ethics expert, author, and consultant. His book, "Ethical Machines," published by Harvard Business Review Press, has been widely praised for its insightful examination of the ethical challenges posed by artificial intelligence and what leaders need to do about it. Dr. Blackman is also the founder and CEO of Virtue, an AI ethical risk consultancy that helps organizations navigate the complex landscape of AI ethics.

