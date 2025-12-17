Renowned Alternative Medicine Specialist Dr. Sebi and His Method of Treating Disease Are the Focus of New Book

Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later offers an in-depth look at his healing method
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 26, indie author Beverly Oliver released Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later, a biographical book focused on the culture, observations and healing methods of renowned herbalist and nutritionist Dr. Sebi, a title given to him by clients who expected to die from their diseases but were cured instead. November 2025 marked the 20th anniversary of Oliver's visit to Honduras, Central America, to interview Dr. Sebi. Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later commemorates that journey.
"Besides celebrating a milestone, the book offers new gems of information about how Dr. Sebi treated diseases like diabetes, sickle cell anemia, leukemia and other cancers in the United States and abroad," says Oliver. "I feel, and his clients have shown, that he's one of the greatest natural healers we've ever known."
Dr. Sebi, whose legal name was Alfredo Bowman, died at age 82 in August 2016. He called his method of healing the African Bio Mineral Balance Therapy, a natural healing process consisting of herbal compounds he used for more than 40 years, beginning with his own life, and then on clients of all races. Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later offers an in-depth look at the African Bio Mineral Balance Therapy, which continues today in the U.S., and keeps front of mind Dr. Sebi's quest to share his research and knowledge of highly effective herbs and food for sustainable good health.
What makes this 20th anniversary publication of Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi different are the updated and new chapters. Updated chapters include
- The Introduction
- The Prologue
- Glossary
New chapters are
- End Words From a First Protégé
- Dr. Sebi Shared More That Week in Honduras: His Methodology
(a seminal chapter in the book)
About the book, Reedsy Discovery book reviewer Kennedy Odindo writes, "For readers unaware of Dr. Sebi or aware but only a little, this book is indeed an eye-opener. With regards to what we eat and how best to protect ourselves against disease, he doesn't fall short of advice and anecdotes that help reinforce his vision. There's a lot to admire and borrow from this simple man; a lot of inspiration to draw from this book."
The paperback book is available at bookstores. The ebook is available directly through the author's website, https://www.sevendaysinushavillage.org/shop
About the Author
Beverly Oliver's career as a writer and creative artist began at Howard University radio station WHUR 96.3 FM, the location of her first interview with Dr. Sebi. Since that time, her work includes articles published in The New York Amsterdam News, Howard Magazine and Medium, as well as researcher and production assistant for the Peabody Award-winning public radio series Wade in the Water: African American Sacred Music Traditions.
