Renowned Alternative Medicine Specialist Dr. Sebi and His Method of Treating Disease Are the Focus of New Book

Dr. Sebi, whose legal name was Alfredo Bowman, died at age 82 in August 2016. He called his method of healing the African Bio Mineral Balance Therapy, a natural healing process consisting of herbal compounds he used for more than 40 years, beginning with his own life, and then on clients of all races. Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi 20 Years Later offers an in-depth look at the African Bio Mineral Balance Therapy, which continues today in the U.S., and keeps front of mind Dr. Sebi's quest to share his research and knowledge of highly effective herbs and food for sustainable good health.

What makes this 20th anniversary publication of Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation With Dr. Sebi different are the updated and new chapters. Updated chapters include

The Introduction

The Prologue

Glossary

New chapters are

End Words From a First Protégé

Dr. Sebi Shared More That Week in Honduras: His Methodology

(a seminal chapter in the book)

About the book, Reedsy Discovery book reviewer Kennedy Odindo writes, "For readers unaware of Dr. Sebi or aware but only a little, this book is indeed an eye-opener. With regards to what we eat and how best to protect ourselves against disease, he doesn't fall short of advice and anecdotes that help reinforce his vision. There's a lot to admire and borrow from this simple man; a lot of inspiration to draw from this book."

About the Author

Beverly Oliver's career as a writer and creative artist began at Howard University radio station WHUR 96.3 FM, the location of her first interview with Dr. Sebi. Since that time, her work includes articles published in The New York Amsterdam News, Howard Magazine and Medium, as well as researcher and production assistant for the Peabody Award-winning public radio series Wade in the Water: African American Sacred Music Traditions.

