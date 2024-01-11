Renowned Artist Dr. Guy Harvey Donates Time and Talent to Help Preserve Florida's Beloved "Home of the Manatees"

"I applaud the conservation and revitalizations efforts of Save Crystal River," Dr. Harvey said. "It is critical that we all do our part to save and conserve our precious waterways, oceans and their inhabitants." Post this

The organization leveraged this significant contribution by auctioning the sculpture. The generous proceeds from this sale will be directly applied to initiatives focused on preserving Crystal River's unique environment and wildlife.

Over the past decade, Save Crystal River has revitalized nearly 100 acres of the river. Their work, which includes removing pollutants and replanting vital eelgrass, has been crucial in sustaining the river's ecosystem for the manatees and numerous other aquatic species. Dr. Harvey's contribution bolsters these efforts, enhancing both awareness and the capacity for ongoing and future conservation projects.

"I applaud the conservation and revitalizations efforts of Save Crystal River," Dr. Harvey said. "It is critical that we all do our part to save and conserve our precious waterways, oceans and their inhabitants. Working together we can continue to ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem."

Lisa Moore, board president for Save Crystal River, commented, "We are incredibly honored to receive this stunning and unique donation from Dr. Harvey. His artwork not only embodies the beauty of the natural world but also draws attention to the pressing need for conservation. With his support, we hope to inspire others to join us in our mission to protect and preserve Crystal River for generations to come."

For photos of the unique art, please click here.

For more information about Save Crystal River or to donate to make a difference, please visit SaveCrystalRiver.com.

ABOUT GUY HARVEY

Since 1986, Guy Harvey has created marine-inspired apparel that blends performance, comfort and durability. Started by marine biologist and artist Dr. Guy Harvey, the brand is committed to making products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education. Guy Harvey continuously implements innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices. The company uses REPREVE polyester and new THREADCYCLED™ technology (repurposing 100% of textile waste into upcycled yarn), powers its manufacturing facility with solar panels and purifies 100% of the water used in the dying and steaming process. Guy Harvey is focused on making responsible apparel that consumers can feel good about wearing. Additionally, a portion of all proceeds of officially licensed Guy Harvey products goes to the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF), which conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. To learn more about Guy Harvey apparel, please visit www.guyharvey.com.

SAVE CRYSTAL RIVER

Save Crystal River is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and protecting the health and beauty of Crystal River, ensuring its conservation for future generations. Through government relations, partnerships, educational programs, and active participation in restoration efforts, Save Crystal River works tirelessly to ensure a thriving, sustainable future for this treasured natural resource. For more information, please visit SaveCrystalRiver.com or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram, and You Tube.

