Renowned Artist Romero Britto Unveils BRITTO x Miami HEAT Collaboration at Kaseya Center

"I am thrilled to work with an iconic organization that brings families, friends, and the community together. I am honestly so proud to be a part of the HEAT family, and now beyond just a fan!" commented Romero Britto.

The BRITTO x Miami HEAT collaboration currently entails unique products created by Romero Britto using Heat-inspired colors: t-shirts, bags, backpacks, and the fan favorite limited edition BRITTO x HEAT Wilson Basketball. The designed panels of the basketball highlight Britto's iconic patterns as they feature the HEAT logos reimagined, making it a true collector's item. As the season continues, fans can look forward to new releases from the BRITTO x Miami HEAT collaboration, offering lots of fun merchandise to show their support and bring the HEAT to every game.

The BRITTO x Miami HEAT collaboration fuses the worlds of sports and art, creating an exciting experience and celebrating fun and the love for Miami. Britto and Miami HEAT fans can find the collaboration at the Miami HEAT store as well as online at http://www.miamiheatstore.com.

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. . To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT KASEYA CENTER

Located in the center of booming downtown Miami and the Entertainment District, Kaseya Center—home of the three-time NBA Champion Miami HEAT—hosts 80+ non-basketball events each year including A-list concerts, family shows, sporting events, national conferences and more. Built with state-of-the-art sound and lighting and HD and electronic media signage inside and out, the impressive 19,600-seat Kaseya Center is currently ranked the #1 arena in Florida for the ninth consecutive year—and the 12th time during the past 13 years—according to both Pollstar and Billboard's 2023 year-end rankings. Kaseya Center is also among the leading facilities in the country for hosting Latin entertainment. The Center has led the renaissance of downtown Miami over the past two decades, helping to transform the area into a thriving arts and entertainment district. The facility has hosted more than 1,200 events including diverse musical superstars such as Marc Anthony, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, New Edition, The Killers, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa, Tool, Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Karol G, Drake, Andrea Bocelli and Paul McCartney, just to name a few. In 2009, Kaseya Center became among the first existing buildings in the country to have achieved LEED certification by the United States Green Building Council for its commitment to sustainability practices. More recently, in 2021, the Arena achieved its second LEED gold recertification. For more information about Kaseya Center, visit kaseyacenter.com.

