Renowned Artistic Director Maximiliano Guerra joins the team of Evergreen City Ballet Company

Mr. Guerra is a visionary and accomplished artistic director and educator, who brings a wealth of experience, passion, and leadership skills to the school. He will lead Evergreen City Ballet to new heights of artistic achievement and community impact. Post this

"I am thrilled and honored to join Evergreen City Ballet as its new artistic director," said Guerra. "I have always admired the vision of founding director Wade Walthall's artistic excellence, creative courage, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. I look forward to working with the students, staff, community and board members to create exciting and meaningful ballet experiences for our audiences and our city."

"We are delighted to welcome Maximiliano Guerra as our new artistic director," said Brian Wallace, President board of directors of Evergreen City Ballet. "He is a visionary and accomplished artistic director and educator, who brings a wealth of experience, passion, and leadership skills to our school. We are confident that he will lead Evergreen City Ballet to new heights of artistic achievement and community impact."

Evergreen City Ballet was established in 1994 and received its non-profit status in 1995 as both a pre-professional ballet school and as a performing company. From its humble but visionary beginnings, Evergreen City Ballet continues to provide high quality dance education, professional-level performances, and a nurturing place for students, families and community members to flourish. Beginning from the leadership of Founding Director Artistic Director Wade Walthall (1994-2008), ECB continues to shape young dancers into successful professionals in the field of dance and beyond and cultivates a culture of excellence within the communities it serves. ECB's mission is to provide high quality dance education and performance opportunities to students of all ages and to enrich the diverse communities in the Puget Sound Region through performances, outreach and community engagement initiatives.

Rachel Green, Evergreen City Ballet, 425.228.6800

