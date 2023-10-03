Renowned Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Selected as a Faculty Member at the 6th Annual Global Aesthetics Conference

With his exceptional, unwavering commitment to patient satisfaction, Dr. Benjamin Stong consistently delivers outstanding results in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top Atlanta area plastic surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong, will be lecturing on his groundbreaking modified perialar lip lift technique at the 6th Annual Global Aesthetics Conference in Miami on October 19th-22nd, 2023. The modified perialar lip lift, developed by Dr. Stong improves upon the subnasal lip lift by taking out tissue around the nostrils in addition to the tissue under the nose. This innovative technique provides a better lift to the sides of the lips, and Dr. Stong's modified surgical approach helps minimize the appearance of incisions, and scarring and creates a more stable suspension for longer-lasting natural results.
Dr. Stong's presentation titled, "The Perialar Lip Lift: What Is It and Why is it Superior to the Subnasal Lip Lift Technique," will take place during the Saturday session on Oct. 21st, at the Global Aesthetic Conference. During his lecture, he will share his insights and expert guidance with an esteemed audience of physicians and industry partners from around the world. His selection as faculty at this prestigious conference is a testament to his exceptional skill, knowledge, and dedication to moving the field of plastic surgery forward. Dr. Stong's advanced techniques and commitment to patient satisfaction have made him a highly respected figure in the Atlanta area and across the nation.
"It is always an honor to be a presenter at this premier event, and I am looking forward to sharing my approach with the attendees," says Dr. Benjamin Stong.
More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:
Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University Of Alabama School of Medicine and then attended Emory University where he finished his internship in general surgery and residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong obtained a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Dr. Benjamin Stong's clinic, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, is a state-of-the-art facility, that provides patients with beautiful results, using cutting-edge methods to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime, and promote longer-lasting outcomes. Dr. Stong also runs a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on the upcoming course or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Ben Stong, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, (404) 963-6665, [email protected], https://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com/
SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery
Share this article