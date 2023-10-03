Renowned Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Selected as a Faculty Member at the 6th Annual Global Aesthetics Conference

"It is always an honor to be a presenter at this premier event, and I am looking forward to sharing my approach with the attendees," says Dr. Benjamin Stong. Tweet this

More about Dr. Benjamin Stong:

Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University Of Alabama School of Medicine and then attended Emory University where he finished his internship in general surgery and residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong obtained a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Dr. Benjamin Stong's clinic, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, is a state-of-the-art facility, that provides patients with beautiful results, using cutting-edge methods to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime, and promote longer-lasting outcomes. Dr. Stong also runs a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information on the upcoming course or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com.

