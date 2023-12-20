Renowned Attorney and Personal Injury Lawyer Willies D. Powells III was Honored for Exceptional Support at Who Dat Nation Charitable Foundation's Holiday Gala

The event aimed to raise funds to support high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education. Among the distinguished attendees was Attorney Willies D. Powells III, a dedicated supporter, past sponsor of the foundation, and a respected personal injury lawyer. Post this

The foundation extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Willies D. Powells III, acknowledging his generosity and continued dedication to their cause. In addition to being a valued donor, Mr. Powells has previously sponsored one of the foundation's events, further exemplifying his commitment to making a positive difference in the community.

The Who Dat Nation Charitable Foundation remains committed to its mission of supporting high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education. The proceeds from ticket sales for the Holiday Gala will directly benefit these students, providing them with the resources they need to achieve their academic goals.

About the Who Dat Nation Charitable Foundation

The Who Dat Nation Charitable Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Houston, TX, dedicated to empowering and supporting high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education. Through various initiatives and fundraising events, the foundation strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of students, helping them achieve their academic and career aspirations.

