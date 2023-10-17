Renowned Beverly Hills, CA, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Talei, Honored at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards

Dr. Ben Talei is widely known as one of the top Facial Plastic Surgeons in his field, earning global recognition for his beautiful surgical results.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards (DBAs) celebrated the science behind beauty, health and wellness on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, CA. This prestigious, star-studded event recognized professionals in various fields including medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling and beauty innovation. The Daytime Beauty Awards serve as a platform to showcase the latest breakthroughs and advancements in the industry, highlighting the individuals who are pushing boundaries and revolutionizing the field. Among the esteemed honorees was Dr. Benjamin Talei, a prominent expert in the field of facial plastic surgery and an exceptional talent in the world of aesthetics. Nine-time Grammy nominee, Sia, graced the stage to present the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to Dr. Talei. In her heartfelt speech, Sia shared her personal experience, saying, "I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible and doing so much good work –not just for the pop stars of the world."