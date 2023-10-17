Renowned Beverly Hills, CA, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Talei, Honored at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards

Dr. Ben Talei is widely known as one of the top Facial Plastic Surgeons in his field, earning global recognition for his beautiful surgical results.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards (DBAs) celebrated the science behind beauty, health and wellness on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, CA. This prestigious, star-studded event recognized professionals in various fields including medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling and beauty innovation. The Daytime Beauty Awards serve as a platform to showcase the latest breakthroughs and advancements in the industry, highlighting the individuals who are pushing boundaries and revolutionizing the field. Among the esteemed honorees was Dr. Benjamin Talei, a prominent expert in the field of facial plastic surgery and an exceptional talent in the world of aesthetics. Nine-time Grammy nominee, Sia, graced the stage to present the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to Dr. Talei. In her heartfelt speech, Sia shared her personal experience, saying, "I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible and doing so much good work –not just for the pop stars of the world."
Dr. Benjamin Talei is a leading double-board certified plastic surgeon who is well known for his dedication to using the most natural and minimally invasive techniques possible to achieve exceptional outcomes in facial plastic surgery. He offers patients cutting-edge options at The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery and the AuraSpa Healing Center. Dr. Talei has earned a stellar reputation for his innovative techniques and dedication to patient care. With his artistic eye and meticulous approach, Dr. Talei has transformed the lives of countless individuals, enhancing their natural beauty and boosting their confidence. Dr. Talei's unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for innovation has solidified his position as a leading figure in the realm of aesthetics.
"It is truly an honor to receive this prestigious award. To be acknowledged among such esteemed professionals in the industry is humbling, and I am grateful for the ability to make a positive impact on the lives of my patients," says Dr. Ben Talei.
More about Dr. Benjamin Talei:
Dr. Talei received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. He then went on to complete his residency training in head and neck surgery at Columbia University, Cornell University Medical Centers and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Ben Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in facial & plastic and reconstructive surgery, including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian and has been widely featured as an expert in various media outlets. His clinic, The Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery and the AuraSpa Healing Center, is located at 465 N Roxbury Dr. in Beverly Hills, California. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Benjamin Talei, please visit http://www.beverlyhillscenter.com or call (310)288-0641.
