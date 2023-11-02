Renowned Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Anastasatos, Featured in MSN Article for Putting Athens, Greece on the Map for Plastic Surgery

Owner of Los Angeles Plastic Surgery, Dr. John Anastasatos, is a renowned plastic surgeon widely known for his expertise. For the last 15 years, he has run one of the largest and most successful plastic surgery clinics in Beverly Hills, CA, and since 2021 has been operating his own clinic in Athens, Greece.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for his exceptional surgical skills and compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Anastasatos has recently been featured in an exclusive MSN article titled, "From Los Angeles To Athens - How Dr. John Anastasatos Put the Greek Capital On The Map For Plastic Surgery." In this insightful piece, Dr. Anastasatos discusses the expansion of his practice and the challenge of establishing Athens as an international destination for top-tier plastic surgery. Having witnessed the demand, resources and unparalleled standards for plastic surgery in Beverly Hills, he recognized the opportunity to elevate the overall standard of experiences in Europe by bringing his wealth of experience and quality to Athens. Dr. Anastasatos has successfully utilized his Los Angeles clinic as a model, ensuring that the same level of excellence is delivered to his patients in the Greek capital. His practice offers advanced surgical aesthetic procedures, including his innovative percutaneous facelift, "scarless facelift", endoscopic brow lift and facelift, lip-lift, high definition liposculpture, minimal incision breast augmentation, endoscopic abdominoplasty, body contouring and injectables. Patients from the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia fly to the Athens clinic knowing they get the cutting-edge level of care they would get in Beverly Hills and at the same time enjoy an unforgettable luxurious experience recovering in Athens, Greece. Dr. Anastasatos' commitment to excellence, his unwavering dedication to his patients and his ability to push boundaries have solidified his position as a leading plastic surgeon in both Beverly Hills and Athens. With his innovative techniques and unique approach, he continues to revolutionize the field of plastic surgery, leaving an indelible mark.