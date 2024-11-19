Renowned Business Leader Klaus Kleinfeld Unveils New Book "Leading to Thrive"

"Klaus weaves together the principles of conscious leadership and sustainable success, offering a blueprint for aligning business with the deeper currents of life." - Dr. Deepak Chopra, Founder of the Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global Post this

Leading to Thrive charts a transformative path for building an inspiring vision, creating competitive advantages, and motivating world-class teams. Then, it goes deeper, exploring how to preserve and recover your energy, achieve balance, and find true purpose and meaning.

Filled with real-world advice from one of the world's most experienced business practitioners, Leading to Thrive is a must-read for every business leader aiming for sustained success in business and in life.

"Success in business requires more than just hard work; it demands a holistic approach that integrates both personal well-being and organizational performance," said Kleinfeld. "With this new book, I want to provide a roadmap for the leaders of today and tomorrow to help in navigating their journeys with both purpose and balance."

Understanding the inner game versus the outer game

The Inner Game emphasizes the importance of effectively managing physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual energy as foundational elements for sustainable success in both business and life. It focuses on unlocking one's inner strengths, creating resilience, and finding purpose.

Understanding these fundamentals enable leaders to enhance their performance, maintain balance, and navigate the challenges of today's fast-paced environment. It allows them to fuel long-term growth and fulfillment.

The increased inner strength unlocks success in whichever Outer Game a leader chooses to engage. Within the text, Kleinfeld emphasizes common challenges like defining a winning strategy, flawlessly executing, high-performance team dynamics, and effective board and stakeholder management. Leaders are guided on how to create inspiring visions, build sustainable competitive advantages, and cultivate a collaborative culture that drives collective success.

By integrating insights from the Inner Game, leaders will learn how to constantly recharge – even in very little time – and refuel their Outer Game. Kleinfeld also touches upon optimizing one's leadership style and making truly informed decisions that align with their values, ultimately resulting in impactful outcomes for their organizations and the communities they serve.

Early praise for Leading to Thrive

For this new release, Kleinfeld has garnered significant praise from some of the most influential leaders in business, including:

" Klaus Kleinfeld has had an amazing career leading some of the world's great companies. In Leading to Thrive, he shares lessons he learned along the way with profound insights for lasting success in business and in life." - Marc Benioff , Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Salesforce

has had an amazing career leading some of the world's great companies. In Leading to Thrive, he shares lessons he learned along the way with profound insights for lasting success in business and in life." - , Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Salesforce "This book reflects Klaus's commitment to helping leaders achieve success with purpose and balance." - Jay Y. Lee , Executive Chairman of Samsung

, Executive Chairman of Samsung "Klaus's insights are both practical and inspiring—perfect for leaders at any stage." - Stephen A. Schwarzman , Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Blackstone

, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Blackstone "Klaus is a visionary who understands big-picture and minute details. He has managed to master business and well-being…a rare quality." - Diane von Fürstenberg, fashion designer and Founder of the DVF brand

"Klaus weaves together the principles of conscious leadership and sustainable success, offering a blueprint for aligning business with the deeper currents of life." - Dr. Deepak Chopra , Founder of the Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global

, Founder of the Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global "In addition to his incredible life story, Klaus gives his readers a roadmap to success in their own journeys. A must-read for anyone hoping to excel and go further than they thought." - Ken Langone , entrepreneur, investor, and Co-founder of Home Depot

Leading to Thrive is available for purchase on Amazon, and learn more at: https://www.leading-to-thrive.com/

About Klaus Kleinfeld

Dr. Klaus Kleinfeld is the only leader to have successfully served as CEO of two Fortune 500 giants on different continents: Alcoa in the US and Siemens in Germany. With a nearly forty-year career spanning multiple industries, from established businesses to tech startups, he has advised US presidents and global leaders across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As the founder of K2Elevation, he invests in North American and European tech and biotech firms. Actively engaged in private sector, public affairs, and cultural boards, Dr. Kleinfeld, a dual US and European citizen, enjoys work, life, and family near New York.

Learn more: https://www.leading-to-thrive.com/

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, +1-734-716-4182

[email protected]

SOURCE Klaus Kleinfeld