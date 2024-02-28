Renowned Business Leader Sherman McCorkle Joins MINDSET Integrated's Board of Directors

"Mr. McCorkle has made a tremendous positive impact on the development of tech companies in New Mexico and beyond, and we are delighted to have his guidance as MINDSET executes its ambitious plans to expand into new product lines and market verticals." Post this

"We are extremely privileged to have attracted a Director with such experience and commitment to the development of technology businesses in this region," said MINDSET Chief Executive Officer Chris Airriess, PhD, an industry veteran. "Mr. McCorkle has made a tremendous positive impact on the development of tech companies in New Mexico and beyond, and we are delighted to have his guidance as MINDSET executes its ambitious plans to expand into new product lines and market verticals."

Mr. McCorkle's strategic insights and industry leadership are expected to help drive growth and innovation within the company, benefiting not only investors but also communities and stakeholders in New Mexico and nationwide.

About MINDSET Integrated Co.

Mindset Integrated Co., a neuroscience and brain injury services company based in New Mexico, has been providing quantified comparisons of individual volumetric MRI and DTI data to its proprietary normative control database for over a decade. Experts widely acknowledge the Company for providing the most scientifically robust volumetric and DTI analysis services available today. The neuroscience underlying MINDSET's flagship product, Quantify®, was developed through years of research and has been the subject of numerous peer-reviewed publications and court admissibility hearings. MINDSET leveraged this scientific foundation to create an efficient conduit for its use across several legal and future clinical market applications including its full service, concierge Case Consultation service and CaseReview® record review and collaboration software.

About Sherman McCorkle

Sherman McCorkle is the chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corporation (1999 to present) and has served as Lead Independent Director of EMCORE Corporation. From 1993 – 2011 he was President and CEO of Technology Ventures Corporation (TVC). He served from 1988 – 1992 as the President and CEO of Sunwest Credit Services Corporation and from 1976 – 1988 as Senior Vice-President of Albuquerque National Bank. More information can be found at https://www.abq.org/boardofdirectors/sherman-mccorkle/ and https://www.oneten.capital/news/sherman-mccorkle-lifetime-of-leadership-award

