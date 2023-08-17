Renowned C15:0 Researcher, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, to Headline at Dr. Seeds SSRP 2023 Peptide World Congress 2023

Dr. Venn-Watson, co-founder of Seraphina Therapeutics, will discuss how fatty15 is emerging as an essential longevity-supporting supplement

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The scientific community is abuzz with anticipation as Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, the world's foremost authority on C15:0 research, is set to take center stage at the upcoming Dr. Seeds SSRP Peptide World Congress 2023 Wellness Weekend on August 18th and 19th in Westlake Village, CA. Recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to the field of essential fatty acids, Dr. Venn-Watson's participation in the conference is poised to be a highlight.

Dr. Seeds SSRP Peptide World Congress 2023 Wellness Weekend is a prestigious event that brings together world-renowned speakers that will change how we understand aging and age-related diseases. Attendees will have a chance to learn about the latest advancements from the leaders of anti-aging and regenerative medicine who have done the legwork on the scientific data to back it up.

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson's expertise in C15:0 research has led to transformative breakthroughs in our understanding of this essential fatty acid and its impact on human health. Her pioneering studies have unveiled numerous applications of pure C15:0, shedding light on its role in promoting cellular repair, cardiovascular health, liver support, and metabolic balance. The symposium will also cast light upon fatty15 – the groundbreaking, pure C15:0 supplement developed by Dr. Venn-Watson and her team, in partnership with the U.S. Navy. Fatty15, containing a pure, patented, vegan-friendly, bioavailable and award-winning C15:0 ingredient (FA15TM), is the culmination of decades of research, providing the world's first and only science-backed solution for incorporating this new essential fatty acid into people's everyday lives.

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson is an esteemed scientist renowned for her groundbreaking contributions to the study of C15:0 deficiencies and its implications for human health. With a prolific career marked by numerous groundbreaking publications, Dr. Venn-Watson has solidified her position as a thought leader in the scientific community.

