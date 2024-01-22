Renowned DOJ Economist Dr. Ari Gerstle Joins Cornerstone Research as Senior Advisor and Expert

Renowned economist with over 20 years in the DOJ's Antitrust Division has joined the firm.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Dr. Ari Gerstle, former Assistant Chief of the Economic Regulatory Section in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Antitrust Division, has joined the firm as a senior advisor and expert based in the Washington, DC, office.

Dr. Gerstle served as Staff Economist in the Economic Analysis Group within the Department of Justice for 15 years before being named Assistant Chief in 2020. As Assistant Chief, Dr. Gerstle helped direct a group of 45 Ph.D. economists, financial analysts, statisticians, and research assistants. He managed more than 80 matters including merger, civil non-merger, and criminal investigations, several of which resulted in major litigation, including those involving the airline, food, and healthcare industries.

"In my merger work at the Department of Justice, I was always impressed with the work that the team at Cornerstone Research produced," noted Dr. Gerstle. "I am thrilled to join the firm, and I look forward to applying my experience from the DOJ to continue to address client challenges throughout the merger investigation process."

As an economist at the DOJ, Dr. Gerstle worked as a part of larger litigation teams and as the sole economist on smaller investigations. Over nearly 16 years, Dr. Gerstle developed industry expertise with respect to the healthcare and insurance industries, including work with large-scale medical claims and administrative data.

"Ari's nearly two decades of experience at the DOJ makes him one of the most well-respected leaders in the field, and I am so delighted to welcome him to our team," said Dr. Joanna Tsai, cohead of Cornerstone Research's mergers investigations practice in Washington, D.C. "I have no doubt that Ari will contribute significantly to the large variety of merger cases we handle at Cornerstone Research and further expand our thought leadership and the consulting capabilities we provide to clients."

"Ari's management experience at the Antitrust Division, coupled with his involvement in some of the most significant merger litigation, will allow him to advise our clients on the issues that matter to them most during the merger investigations process," added Cornerstone Research CEO Rahul Guha. "With experience in several industries, Ari's expertise will further enhance our antitrust and competition practice and our firm's capabilities in Washington, D.C."

Dr. Gerstle earned a B.S. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.A. and Ph.D. in economics from Cornell University.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistently high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis since 1989. The firm has over 900 staff in nine offices across the United States and Europe.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Gaubinger, Cornerstone Research, 202.912.8909, [email protected], https://www.cornerstone.com/

SOURCE Cornerstone Research