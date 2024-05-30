Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh to Present at the Latest Advances in Facial Surgery, Rhinoplasty Techniques, and Injectables Conference in Newport Beach

"I am looking forward to discussing the latest advancements in rhinoplasty and facial surgery techniques that can significantly enhance patient outcomes," says Dr. Jacob Sedgh. Post this

Performing Open Rhinoplasty, Upper Lip Lift, Alar Base and Sill Reduction, All via Novel Single Incision Design

My Approach to Nasal Tip Definition in Thick Skin Rhinoplasty

10 Tips for Successful Septal Perforation Repair

Dr. Sedgh's approach to facial plastic surgery is rooted in a philosophy that seamlessly merges science and art. Whether it involves the finesse of rhinoplasty to achieve a refined nose contour for an aspiring model or extensive reconstructive work on cancer patients to restore form and function, Dr. Sedgh is dedicated to delivering highly personalized care. His meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence ensure that each patient receives results that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally optimal. Dr. Sedgh's work not only enhances appearance but also significantly improves the quality of life for his patients, reflecting the most fulfilling and stimulating aspects of facial plastic surgery.

"Participating in the 'Latest Advances in Facial Surgery, Rhinoplasty Techniques, and Injectables Conference' is an exciting opportunity to share my innovative approaches and insights with fellow professionals. I am looking forward to discussing the latest advancements in rhinoplasty and facial surgery techniques that can significantly enhance patient outcomes" says Dr. Jacob Sedgh.

More about Dr. Jacob Sedgh:

With the benefit of two decades of medical training and practical experience at top medical institutions in the United States, Dr. Jacob Sedgh merges mastery of medical knowledge and surgical skills with the attention and perfection of a sculptor, delivering highly personalized patient care. Dr. Sedgh attended the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, receiving honors and recognition signifying his achievements as a top-tier graduate and completed a surgical internship at the University of California, San Francisco. He then finished his residency in otolaryngology and head and neck surgery at the prestigious University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which is ranked 3rd in the nation in head and neck surgery training. He completed his fellowship training at Penn State University under the past President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) Dr. Fred Fedok. Patients can be confident they will receive the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology from Dr. Sedgh at his clinic located at 9201 Sunset Blvd, Suite 404 in West Hollywood, CA.

