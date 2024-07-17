Renowned Faculty Join Medlive Advisory Board: Medical Experts Provide Guidance for Educational Design

"We're honored to be joined by such an impressive team of specialists in continuing to optimize our educational design and to deliver medical education that best serves the needs in key therapeutic areas," says PlatformQ Health President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Rosenbloom Post this

Key opinion leaders have long played a central role in Medlive's digital education sessions for healthcare providers and patients. The Advisory Board provides an opportunity to accelerate our goal of improving outcomes for all. This board will share insights, advise on new and emerging therapies, and identify knowledge gaps for clinicians, patients, and caregivers.

Inaugural members include:

Dr. Tiffany Traina, MD, FASCO

Vice Chair, Department of Medicine

Associate Attending Physician

Breast Medicine Service

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Associate Professor of Medicine

Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Nicholas Silvestri, MD, FAAN

Professor of Neurology

University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

Dr. Erin Michos, MD, MHS

Director of Women's Cardiovascular Health Research

Associate Director of Preventive Cardiology

Associate Professor of Medicine

Division of Cardiology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

In addition to being widely-known specialists and active medical society members, Drs. Traina, Silvestri, and Michos have led innovative Medlive programs, including tethered patient and provider education initiatives. They bring important perspectives that inform how to develop educational design that improves competencies.

The Medlive Advisory Board kicked off its first meeting last week. In its initial session, the Board developed content and educational design strategies for Medlive programming through 2025. This included identifying the pressing need for provider education in emerging CAR T-cell therapy. Medlive Advisory Board members will continue to further the development of highly relevant, engaging CME programs that are most needed by the provider community.

"Time is one of the biggest challenges healthcare providers have with staying up to date on medical advances," said Dr. Silvestri. "I'm passionate about education and helping develop practical and efficient ways of updating colleagues on advances in medical practice. I value the opportunity to contribute to continuing medical education and work with people from diverse backgrounds to make that happen."

"We're honored to be joined by such an impressive team of specialists in continuing to optimize our educational design and to deliver medical education that best serves the needs in key therapeutic areas," says PlatformQ Health President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Rosenbloom. "In addition to being experts in their respective fields, these key opinion leaders are well-versed in optimal engagement strategies for healthcare providers. Together, we will continue to produce highly-needed effective digital education in effort to improve outcomes for all."

