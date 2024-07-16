Renowned Fintech Leader John Fowler Joins Knownwell as Chief Science Officer

John's extensive software development background and knowledge of data analytics, machine learning, and AI platforms make him a perfect fit for our team. Post this

Earlier in his career, Fowler spent 15 years in various consulting roles, leading large go-to-market projects for Fortune 50 companies such as Frito-Lay and PepsiCo. His expertise in selling and developing analytics solutions accessible from mobile devices significantly contributed to the success of these projects.

"We are excited to welcome John Fowler to the Knownwell team as our Chief Science Officer," said Mohan Rao, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Knownwell. "John's extensive software development background and knowledge of data analytics, machine learning, and AI platforms make him a perfect fit for our team. His leadership will drive our product development, ensuring Knownwell remains at the forefront of B2B AI innovation and delivers exceptional value to our customers."

As Chief Science Officer, Fowler will lead the scientific development of Knownwell's AI-powered platform, focusing on creating cutting-edge solutions that leverage AI to provide actionable insights and drive business success. His work will help clients transform their structured data and natural communication flows into actionable intelligence, improving decision-making, operational efficiency, and client relationships.

"I am thrilled to join Knownwell and help drive the next wave of AI innovation," said Fowler. "AI has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate, and I look forward to contributing to Knownwell's mission of transforming client relationships and driving operational excellence through advanced AI solutions."

About Knownwell

Knownwell, an AIaaS platform company, synthesizes an organization's natural communications, enterprise data, and public information into actionable intelligence to minimize client churn, maximize client growth, and drive operational efficiency. Knownwell equips mid-market professional services executives with the competitive edge they need—knowing their clients to strengthen client relationships, manage service quality perception, and calibrate alignment. To explore more about Knownwell's transformative platform, please visit knownwell.com.

