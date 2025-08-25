Renowned Fistula Surgeon from Burkina Faso to Visit U.S. in September for Awareness and Advocacy Tour

"Dr. Itengre's work is a powerful example of what's possible when local leadership is supported and empowered," said Theresa Spitznagle, Board Chair at WFF. "We're thrilled to bring his voice and vision to U.S. audiences. Post this

WFF has partnered with Dr. Itengre for over 12 years, supporting his training and leadership development. After serving as Chief Medical Officer at the Danja Fistula Center in Niger, Dr. Itengre returned to Burkina Faso in 2017 to launch ARENA. In 2022, he opened the ARENA Medical Center, a 25-bed facility that provides holistic childbirth injury care care, training, and reintegration services for survivors. Dr. Itengre says, "It's not just about doing fistula surgery. Lives are being changed, and we have seen the impact of our activities. Women who have lost everything are living a completely different life and become a functioning part of their communities."

The visit aims to inspire new partnerships and generate support for WFF's mission to prevent and treat childbirth injuries globally.

