Renowned Functional Medicine and Anti-Aging Practice Announces Expansion

Dr. Alexander Golberg's new Park Avenue location will enable more patients to achieve lasting wellness and confidence through a unique blend of functional medicine with advanced aesthetic techniques

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Alexander Golberg, board-certified in family medicine, osteopathic, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine, is proud to announce the opening of a new flagship location at 910 Park Avenue in Manhattan. Dr. Golberg established his practice in Brooklyn 25 years ago and is renowned for his natural, whole-person approach to pain management and anti-aging rooted in the philosophies of functional medicine.

This state-of-the-art medical facility embodies beauty and function, mirroring Dr. Golberg's medical philosophy, and will offer expanded services and capabilities to provide complete, patient-centered functional medicine and aesthetic services that treat the whole person.

"I am passionate about offering scientifically backed treatments and protocols to my patients to address the root cause of their problem, not simply mask it," explains Dr. Golberg. "Whether it's treating hair loss, headaches, or other pain or I'm working with a patient who seeks to address the physical signs of aging that are more commonly treated under aesthetics, I do so via proven modalities and technologies that often work with the body itself to harness its natural healing properties."

Services offered include PRP injections for both pain management and hair loss, IV therapy, acupuncture, comprehensive blood panels to address underlying deficiencies for health and well-being as well as aesthetic services including the G-Lift non-surgical facelift technique, which Dr. Golberg helped to pioneer non-surgical nose correction, and much more. Additionally, Dr. Golberg is a leading voice in the impact of heavy metals on aging and an advocate for detoxification and prevention of heavy metal toxicity to promote health and longevity. He's embraced a concierge approach to medicine, which he credits with enabling him to build the trust in patient relationships needed to treat their most pressing symptoms.

Dr. Alexander Golberg is a distinguished expert in Family Medicine, Osteopathy, Anti-Aging, and Regenerative Medicine. He has positively impacted the lives of thousands of patients grappling with chronic pain. Dr. Golberg leads discussions on the impact of heavy metals on aging, advocating for detoxification and prevention to promote health and longevity. Graduating with dual medical degrees from the esteemed St. Petersburg Medical Academy and the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Golberg has continually excelled in his field. His commitment to excellence is evident through his completion of a fellowship at the American Academy of Anti-Aging and his prestigious role as chief resident at Peninsula Hospital. Through mentorship and academic endeavors, he continues to help shape the next generation of medical professionals and the future of healthcare.

For more information about Dr. Alexander Golberg and his services, please visit drgolberg.nyc or Instagram.

