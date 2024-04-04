Renowned Global Health Expert Lorraine Fernandes to Mark World Health Day in Podcast

As the planet prepares to commemorate World Health Day on Sunday, April 7, a renowned expert in health information management (HIM), Lorraine Fernandes, is set to deliver valuable insights on key global health issues during MedLearn Media's Talk Ten Tuesdays podcast on Tuesday, April 9, 10 a.m. Eastern.

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the planet prepares to commemorate World Health Day on Sunday, April 7, a renowned expert in health information management (HIM), Lorraine Fernandes, is set to deliver valuable insights on key global health issues during MedLearn Media's Talk Ten Tuesdays podcast on Tuesday, April 9, 10 a.m. Eastern.

Fernandes, the Immediate Past President and Communication Chair of the International Federation of Health Information Management Associations (IFHIMA), brings decades of experience and expertise to the broadcast, aligning with this year's World Health Day themes and objectives. World Health Day is a dedicated day of global observance, highlighting significant health challenges while promoting global health equity and awareness to ignite collective action for better outcomes.

With a vision for "a healthy world enabled by quality health information," Fernandes continues to champion the importance of quality data management through robust information governance principles and tools. Notably, the IFHIMA has been in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO) for over 40 years, supporting critical initiatives like the WHO Federation of International Classification workgroups.

Amid the challenges brought by COVID-19, Fernandes's leadership during her tenure as IFHIMA President from 2019-2022 showcased resilience and growth. Despite global disruptions, IFHIMA expanded its membership across individual, corporate, and educational sectors, particularly emphasizing support for health information professionals in low-income countries. This commitment to inclusivity and global health resilience underscores a dedication to "raise the tide (and) raise the boat," amplifying IFHIMA's mission through regular updates and global outreach efforts.

Fernandes will delve into critical topics such as information governance in the era of digital health transformation and the implementation of ICD-11, which is set to replace the outdated ICD-10. Her insights will illuminate the evolving global health landscape, emphasizing the importance of accurate data for better health outcomes. With over two decades of international volunteerism and industry recognition for her contributions, Fernandes is a beacon of knowledge and advocacy in the field of HIM.

World Health Day has gained even more significance in recent years.

"COVID-19 seems to have been a wakeup call for most of us, focusing our collective awareness on our interconnectivity with folks in faraway places," said Chuck Buck, Senior Vice President of New Media and Publisher of RACmonitor and ICD10monitor, also the program host of the two corresponding Internet broadcasts, Monitor Mondays and Talk Ten Tuesdays. "Today, the world is experiencing climate change, and even more calamities are occurring, so we need to be prepared for whatever the future brings."

Media Contact

Laura Baker, MedLearn Media, 1 651-292-3421, [email protected], https://www.medlearnmedia.com/

SOURCE Lorraine Fernandes