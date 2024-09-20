Renowned Herndon, VA, Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, Receives the 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor Award from Find Local Doctors

Dr. Amir Ghaznavi is widely known for providing patients with beautiful results, using cutting-edge methods to improve patient comfort, minimize downtime and promote longer-lasting outcomes.
HERNDON, Va., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At AMG Plastic Surgery, located at 13454 Sunrise Valley Dr., Ste 130 in Herndon, VA, Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, and his team specialize in a wide range of breast and body procedures, serving the Northern Virginia community, including Reston, Fairfax and Ashburn. Dr. Ghaznavi has been recognized as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Doctor due to his large volume of five-star ratings and exceptional reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is an online directory that connects patients with highly skilled medical professionals in their area. Whether patients are looking to enhance his or her appearance or restore functionality, Dr. Amir Ghaznavi offers personalized care to meet unique needs. Dr. Ghaznavi's artistic vision is evident in every procedure he performs. He provides an extensive array of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries at AMG Plastic Surgery such as breast augmentation, body contouring, liposuction and nonsurgical procedures for the breasts, body, face and skin. Each procedure is tailored to reflect the individuality of the patient, ensuring outcomes that are not just beautiful but also harmoniously aligned with the person's unique physical characteristics and personal desires.
"It is an honor to be recognized with this award. My goal is to achieve patient satisfaction and well-being by building a relationship based on trust, empathy, and patient education," says Dr. Amir Ghaznavi.
More about Dr. Amir Mahan Ghaznavi:
Dr. Amir Ghaznavi is dual board certified in general surgery and plastic surgery. He completed his general surgery training at the elite Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Upon completion of his general surgery training, Dr. Ghaznavi completed his plastic surgery training at the distinguished Henry Ford Hospital. Dr. Ghaznavi concluded his training in microsurgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation under the guidance of leading experts. Dr. Ghaznavi joined the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation. While there, Dr. Ghaznavi developed the multispecialty lymphedema clinic, utilized the innovative resensation surgical technique to help patients restore sensation after breast reconstruction and lead various other initiatives and research projects making them the leading experts in their field. Dr. Ghaznavi has devoted his time to research and is dedicated to advancing the field of plastic surgery. He has presented his research at various conferences across the United States and has authored many original articles, abstracts and book chapters on plastic surgery. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ghaznavi, please call 703-239-3190 or visit http://www.amgplasticsurgery.com.
