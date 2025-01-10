Renowned Herndon, VA, Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, Recognized as 2025 Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery by Northern Virginia Magazine

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, as it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the AMG culture," says Dr. Amir Ghaznavi. Post this

More about Dr. Amir Mahan Ghaznavi:

Dr. Amir Ghaznavi is dual board-certified in general surgery and plastic surgery. He finished his general surgery training at the elite Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Upon completion of his general surgery training, Dr. Ghaznavi completed his plastic surgery training at the distinguished Henry Ford Hospital. He concluded his training in microsurgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation under the guidance of leading experts and then joined the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation. While there, Dr. Ghaznavi developed the multispecialty lymphedema clinic, utilized the innovative presentation surgical technique to help patients restore sensation after breast reconstruction and led various other initiatives and research projects. Dr. Ghaznavi has devoted his time to advancing the field of plastic surgery. He has presented his research at various conferences across the United States and has authored many original articles, abstracts and book chapters on plastic surgery. His state-of-the-art clinic, AMG Plastic Surgery, is located at 13454 Sunrise Valley Dr #130 in Herndon, Virginia. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ghaznavi, please call 703-239-3190 or visit http://www.amgplasticsurgery.com.

