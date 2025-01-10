Renowned Herndon, VA, Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, Recognized as 2025 Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery by Northern Virginia Magazine

This prestigious recognition marks the continuation of Dr. Ghaznavi's two-decade-long streak of excellence in the field.
HERNDON, Va., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Magazine has honored Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, a distinguished plastic surgeon, as a Top Doctor in Plastic Surgery for 2025. This esteemed honor from Northern Virginia Magazine serves as an official recognition of his unwavering commitment to providing nothing short of excellence in patient care. The Northern Virginia Magazine's annual Top Doctors award is meticulously compiled based on peer and panel recommendations. The selection process includes internal evaluations, patient reviews, peer recognition, and an assessment of the quality of care provided by the doctors.
In a region teeming with highly skilled physicians, being named to this prestigious list underscores Dr. Ghaznavi's deep commitment to patient-centered care. Whether patients seek to enhance their appearance or restore functionality, Dr. Ghaznavi offers personalized options tailored to meet their unique needs. His artistic vision is evident in every procedure he performs. At AMG Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ghaznavi provides a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries, including breast augmentation, body contouring, liposuction, and nonsurgical procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin. Each procedure is meticulously customized to reflect the individuality of the patient, ensuring outcomes that are not only beautiful but also harmoniously aligned with the patient's unique physical characteristics and personal desires.
"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition, as it is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the AMG culture," says Dr. Amir Ghaznavi.
More about Dr. Amir Mahan Ghaznavi:
Dr. Amir Ghaznavi is dual board-certified in general surgery and plastic surgery. He finished his general surgery training at the elite Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Upon completion of his general surgery training, Dr. Ghaznavi completed his plastic surgery training at the distinguished Henry Ford Hospital. He concluded his training in microsurgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation under the guidance of leading experts and then joined the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the renowned Cleveland Clinic Foundation. While there, Dr. Ghaznavi developed the multispecialty lymphedema clinic, utilized the innovative presentation surgical technique to help patients restore sensation after breast reconstruction and led various other initiatives and research projects. Dr. Ghaznavi has devoted his time to advancing the field of plastic surgery. He has presented his research at various conferences across the United States and has authored many original articles, abstracts and book chapters on plastic surgery. His state-of-the-art clinic, AMG Plastic Surgery, is located at 13454 Sunrise Valley Dr #130 in Herndon, Virginia. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ghaznavi, please call 703-239-3190 or visit http://www.amgplasticsurgery.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Amir Ghaznavi, AMG Plastic Surgery, 703-239-3190, [email protected], https://amgplasticsurgery.com/
SOURCE AMG Plastic Surgery
