Renowned Indian-American Composer Reena Esmail Introduces Western Choirs to Hindi and Hindustani Music in 'Sunao'

Eisteddfod in the UK, 'Sunao' includes 3 songs that progressively introduce key concepts of the South Asian language and musical tradition. The first movement, 'Sunao', invites musicians to share musical traditions, exploring changing open vowels. The second piece, 'Khattar pattar' uses a distinctive style of onomatopoeia to describe how thoughts can run out of control. By contrast, the third piece, 'Behta ja' encourages young people to not to be too hard on themselves, contrasting dark and light within a soft dynamic palette. Each piece includes a piano part that is both characterful and supportive.

'Sunao' translates as "have me listen", but is closer in meaning to "tell me" or "sing for me" – each piece reminds musicians to approach new ideas from a place of curiosity, but also to listen to their own voice.

"I am beyond excited to share 'Sunao' with the world." said Reena Esmail, composer. "Each song in this set has a message that we think is really important for young people right now -- messages of going within and letting the noise of the world fall away. Our hope is that the music and lyrics allow students to internalize some calm while learning some Hindi and Hindustani music along the way."

"Each piece in 'Sunao', was written with the intention of introducing Hindi language concepts to young people who have had no experience with the language" says Reena Bhansali, founder of Hindi By Reena, "The Hindi used here is purely conversational Hindi – the kind of Hindi spoken in households today, making it all the more approachable. The hope is that these songs can bring people together and lead to conversations outside of the musical world."

'Sunao' was commissioned by a consortium through the Southern California Vocal Association. 'Sunao' is available on Oxford University Press, JWPepper, Presto Music or anywhere choral music is sold.

The set is available in 3 arrangements, SATB, SSAA and SAB.

About Reena Esmail (composer)

Reena Esmail works between the worlds of Indian and Western classical music and brings communities together through the creation of equitable musical spaces. Esmail holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Yale School of Music, and her music has been performed by major orchestras, choirs and chamber groups all over the world. A resident of Los Angeles, Esmail is the 2020-25 Swan Family Artist in Residence with Los Angeles Master Chorale, and was the 2020–21 Composer in Residence with Seattle Symphony. She is the Artistic Director of Shastra, a non-profit organization that promotes cross-cultural music connecting musical traditions of India and the West.

About Reena Bhansali (lyricist)

Reena Bhansali is the founder of Hindi By Reena, a Hindi-focused children's brand that helps children around the world learn Hindi. Her brand was created after 10+ years of research teaching conversational Hindi to children, toddlers, and adults. Reena is also the writer and illustrator of the My First Hindi Words! book series.

