Renowned Industry Trainer Ryan Bourgeois Joins Aviva Aesthetics, Bringing the Platform to Texas

"What stood out to me about Aviva wasn't just the model — it was the people. I've had the opportunity to meet leaders and operators across the industry, and the caliber of the partners and leadership team at Aviva is simply just different." Post this

Founded by Ryan Bourgeois, MSN, FNP-C, Bougie Aesthetics has become one of the premier aesthetic practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, known for delivering natural, regenerative outcomes through a sophisticated blend of artistry, anatomy, and evidence-based medicine. With more than 15 years of emergency medicine experience, Bourgeois has built a reputation as both an elite clinician and one of the most sought-after educators in the aesthetic industry.

As a Key Opinion Leader and Center of Excellence Trainer for Merz Aesthetics, a Galderma GAIN Trainer, and faculty member for UMA Academy in the Netherlands, Bourgeois regularly travels throughout the United States and internationally to train alongside some of the most respected injectors in the world. His commitment to continuous education and innovation has positioned him among a select group of providers helping to advance standards of care across the specialty.

Bourgeois has earned national recognition for his expertise in advanced injectable techniques, collagen stimulators, and full-face rejuvenation. He has developed several proprietary approaches to injectable treatments, including advanced protocols utilizing Sculptra and Radiesse, helping providers achieve more natural, structural, and regenerative outcomes for patients.

Beyond his clinical practice, Bourgeois is also the founder of the Academy of Regenerative Aesthetics, a leading educational platform dedicated to advancing the skills and clinical judgment of aesthetic providers through hands-on training, mentorship, and advanced injectable education. Through the Academy, he has trained providers from across North America who are seeking to elevate both patient outcomes and clinical excellence.

"One of the things that makes Aviva unique is that we intentionally align ourselves with the builders and educators who are driving this industry forward," said Tyler Weinberg, CEO of Aviva Aesthetics. "Ryan embodies that vision. His impact extends far beyond the walls of his practice through the thousands of providers he has influenced through education, mentorship, and clinical innovation. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Ryan and Bougie Aesthetics as our first Texas partner."

"What stood out to me about Aviva wasn't just the model — it was the people. I've had the opportunity to meet leaders and operators across the industry, and the caliber of the partners and leadership team at Aviva is simply just different," said Bourgeois. These are individuals who genuinely want to help one another grow and are dedicated to elevating our entire field. I'm not just joining a platform; I'm investing in success alongside some of the most accomplished entrepreneurs, clinicians, and innovators in aesthetics. This is both a rare and powerful opportunity, and one I'm incredibly excited about."

The addition of Bougie Aesthetics further advances Aviva's mission of bringing together elite, entrepreneur-led practices committed to clinical excellence and long-term value creation. The partnership also expands Aviva's growing network of industry trainers, Key Opinion Leaders, faculty members, and educators who are actively shaping the future of aesthetic medicine through both patient care and practice development.

Today, Aviva represents nearly 20 locations across the United States and continues to partner with some of the most trusted names in medical aesthetics and wellness.

About Aviva Aesthetics

Aviva Aesthetics is a next generation medical aesthetics platform built to empower med spa owners through a true partnership model that preserves ownership, control, and long-term financial upside. Unlike traditional private equity roll-ups, Aviva's Entrepreneur Equity™ structure enables med spa founders to stay in control and retain full equity in their business, while unlocking economies of scale and back-office support.

By partnering with Aviva, med spa owners can strategically optimize operations, accelerate growth, improve EBITDA, and receive a 2–3x higher business valuation compared to a traditional PE exit. Aviva Aesthetics is redefining success in medical aesthetics and putting the power back where it belongs — in the hands of medical spa entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.avivaaesthetics.com.

About Bougie Aesthetics

Bougie Aesthetics is a premier medical aesthetics practice based in Fort Worth, Texas, founded by Ryan Bourgeois, FNP-C. Known for its regenerative approach to aesthetic medicine and proprietary protocols, the practice specializes in advanced injectables, collagen stimulation, facial rejuvenation, and personalized treatment planning. Bougie Aesthetics is also home to the Academy of Regenerative Aesthetics, a leading educational platform dedicated to advancing provider excellence through training, mentorship, and clinical education.

Media Contact

Audrey Neff, Aviva Aesthetics, 1 4077939254, [email protected], www.avivaaesthetics.com

SOURCE Aviva Aesthetics