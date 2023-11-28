Renowned Language Coach Anthony Permaye, AKA the Language Chameleon, Launches Unique Crowdfunding Campaign for "12 Languages, 12 Months" Documentary Series

Renowned Language Coach Anthony Permaye, the Language Chameleon, kicks off a groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign for the "12 Languages, 12 Months" documentary series. Post this

The crowdfunding campaign aims to cover expenses such as flights, accommodations, visa costs, food, and logistical support throughout the 12-month journey starting on July 1st, 2024.

"Education is a fundamental right for all children, but students in rural Senegal lack access to stable electricity and the Internet. By supporting our project, you are directly contributing to the education of thousands of children in need" says Permaye.

The campaign introduces a creative and engaging fundraising strategy called "smileys for miles." Supporters can purchase smileys for $2 each, contributing not only to the funding goal but also participating in the "Smiley Race." The more smileys purchased, the larger the supporter's photo becomes on the campaign site.

Twenty-five percent (50 cents) of each smiley purchase will be donated to TERANGA, a charity partner focused on improving education in rural Senegal. The campaign's $80,000 goal includes a plan to build Internet infrastructure for several schools in Senegal, enhancing communication between students and their French peers.

Permaye emphasizes that the use of smileys not only makes supporting the campaign more engaging but also adds a fun and charitable element to the language odyssey. Contributors can follow five simple steps: choose smileys, upload a smiling picture, select a location on the site, make a donation, and leave an optional comment regarding the campaign.

By supporting the "12 Languages, 12 Months" documentary series, backers are not only encouraging language learning but also directly contributing to the education of thousands of children in Senegal, ensuring they have access to stable electricity and the Internet for a more modern and efficient learning experience.

About Anthony Permaye

Anthony Permaye brings over a decade of experience in language coaching, having conducted more than 7,000 language classes and taught over 2,000 students globally. His passion for daily language learning outside traditional classroom settings forms the foundation of this unique documentary series.

Media Contact

Anthony Permaye, Language Chameleon, +86 187 6531 7320, [email protected], https://languagechameleon.co

SOURCE Language Chameleon