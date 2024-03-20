Renowned Los Angeles Urologist Dr. Justin Houman Appointed Assistant Professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Justin Houman, M.D., brings expertise in clinical care, research, and medical education to Cedars-Sinai's Department of Urology.

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Justin Houman, a distinguished Los Angeles-based urologist, as Assistant Professor in the esteemed Department of Urology. With a wealth of experience in clinical practice, research, and medical education, Dr. Houman's appointment marks a significant addition to Cedars-Sinai's renowned team.

Dr. Houman's clinical expertise encompasses a comprehensive approach to urological care, including the diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, bladder and prostate cancer, and male infertility. Patients under his care can expect personalized, high-quality treatment tailored to their individual needs.

Engaging in cutting-edge research initiatives, Dr. Houman aims to advance the field of urology through innovative clinical trials, laboratory research, and publications in prestigious peer-reviewed journals. His contributions will enhance understanding and treatment options for various urological conditions.

In his role as Assistant Professor, Dr. Houman will impart invaluable knowledge and mentorship to medical students, residents, and fellows in urology. Through lectures, seminars, and hands-on clinical supervision, he will prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals for excellence in urological care.

Dr. Houman's Practice:

Dr. Houman's practice, located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, specializes in comprehensive men's health, focusing on male fertility, erectile dysfunction, sexual performance, testosterone management, and Peyronie's disease. Recognized as a Xiaflex Center of Excellence, his clinic offers state-of-the-art treatments including microsurgical procedures and minimally invasive surgeries.

About Dr. Justin Houman:

Dr. Justin Houman earned his medical doctorate degree at the University of Rochester School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Dr. Houman continued his training at UCLA Medical Center, having completed a fellowship in the highly specialized field of male reproductive medicine and surgery. He is a member of the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine and Los Angeles Urologic Society. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Farsi. Dr. Justin Houman's clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W in Los Angeles, CA. To find out more information or schedule an appointment with Dr. Houman, please visit http://www.houmanmd.com or call 310-854-9898.

