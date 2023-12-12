Renowned Miami-Based Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Bared Earns Over 300 Google Reviews

Renowned Miami-based facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Bared, has reached a significant milestone in patient satisfaction, earning over 300 positive Google reviews. This achievement is a testament to his expertise, patient-centered approach, and commitment to excellence in the field of facial plastic surgery.

In an era where online reputation significantly influences patient choice, Dr. Anthony Bared has proven to be a trusted name in facial plastic surgery. Garnering over 300 positive Google reviews, his Miami practice has become an esteemed destination for patients seeking high-quality surgical and non-surgical treatments. These reviews highlight Dr. Bared's professional integrity, technical skill, and ability to deliver natural, satisfying results.

Comprehensive Expertise in Rhinoplasty Techniques

Dr. Bared's expertise in plastic surgery extends to a variety of techniques in rhinoplasty, offering a range of procedures designed to meet his patients' unique needs and aesthetic goals. From general and ethnic-specific rhinoplasty to complex revision procedures, Dr. Bared's approach focuses on delivering a natural-looking, personalized transformation. His knowledge and skill, coupled with an aesthetic eye, ensure that each procedure enhances the harmony of the face. This consistently results in a balanced and refined appearance.

Dr. Bared's extensive experience in rhinoplasty establishes him as a highly sought-after rhinoplasty surgeon. This is particularly true for complex cases, including reparative procedures for deformities resulting from skin cancer, traumatic injuries, accidents, or previous substance abuse.

Mastering the Complexities of Revision Rhinoplasty

Dr. Bared has earned a reputation for his expertise in revision rhinoplasty, a complex procedure that is performed to correct prior surgeries. Recognizing the emotional difficulty that can accompany the decision to undergo revision rhinoplasty, Dr. Bared is dedicated to guiding patients through the process with compassion, transparency, and a focus on individualized care.

His approach to revision rhinoplasty is rooted in addressing the underlying issues, ensuring a comprehensive and lasting solution rather than a temporary fix. He typically avoids artificial implants, instead choosing to use the patient's own cartilage for superior results. This also helps to reduce complications in the long run. Dr. Bared strives to restore both the form and function of the nose, not just camouflage the problem.

Culturally-Attuned Rhinoplasty Options in Miami: Earning High Praise in Reviews

Dr. Bared's Miami practice is recognized for its culturally attuned rhinoplasty options, which have earned high praise in reviews for their ability to preserve and respect the unique heritage of each patient. Dr. Bared's expertise extends across various cultural backgrounds, including African-American and Asian rhinoplasty, where he customizes each procedure to reflect the individual's identity. By skillfully refining the nose's shape, Dr. Bared achieves results that not only enhance facial appearance but also maintain the distinct characteristics of cultural beauty.

The Art of Preserving Ethnic Identity in Rhinoplasty

Dr. Bared's approach to rhinoplasty is grounded in the belief that every patient's unique heritage should be preserved. He has a deep understanding of culturally typical facial anatomy and the technical proficiency to create changes that please the patient while supporting the patient's ethnic identity. These might include adjusting the nasal bridge, strengthening the nasal tip, enlarging the nose, or correcting nasal defects. This approach has resonated profoundly with patients, resulting in more than 300+ Google reviews that attest to Dr. Bared's talent for delivering natural and culturally respectful outcomes.

About Dr. Anthony Bared: Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Anthony Bared is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with extensive expertise in rhinoplasty, hair restoration, and revision rhinoplasty. His robust medical background includes training in Otolaryngology at the prestigious University of Miami School of Medicine. He also obtained a competitive fellowship from the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Illinois Chicago. Dr. Bared's dual board certifications and elite training underscore his commitment to delivering exceptional care and results in the nuanced field of facial aesthetics.

Dr. Bared's Educational Contributions and Clinical Training Roles

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Bared contributes significantly to the field of facial plastic surgery through his roles in education and clinical training. As a clinical voluntary Assistant Professor at the Florida International University, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, he actively shares his extensive knowledge to shape and inspire the next generation of surgeons. He hopes to use these roles to foster excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving field of facial plastic surgery.

Publications and Advancing the Field of Plastic Surgery

Dr. Bared is recognized for his expertise and is frequently invited to present at many grand rounds—a formal cornerstone of medical education. His dedication to advancing the field is also evident in a rich tapestry of scholarly contributions. He has delivered presentations at various scientific meetings, sharing his expertise on topics such as 'Advances in Hair Restoration', 'The Use of Rib Cartilage in Revision Rhinoplasty', and 'Correction of the Crooked Nose'. These contributions, coupled with his clinical excellence, establish Dr. Bared as a thought leader in the field of facial plastic surgery and hair restoration.

Contact Dr. Anthony Bared's Office for Consultations

For those seeking high-quality surgical and non-surgical facial treatments, Dr. Anthony Bared's Miami practice offers both in-person and virtual consultations for your convenience. The caring team at the practice is dedicated to providing a welcoming environment where each patient is carefully listened to and realistic goals are set during a private consultation with Dr. Bared.

If you are considering rhinoplasty, hair restoration, or revision rhinoplasty, you can trust Dr. Bared's expertise and patient-centered approach. To schedule a consultation or to learn more about the services offered, visit the contact page on Dr. Bared's website.

The practice is located at 6280 Sunset Dr. #506, Miami, FL 33143.

