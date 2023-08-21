Renowned Miami Breast Augmentation Specialist Dr. Harry Salinas Announces the Launch of his New Practice Website

HMS Plastic Surgery is the source for aesthetic excellence in the Miami, Florida, area. Dr. Salinas' clinic utilizes the latest cutting-edge technology to provide a full range of cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelifts, Botox and dermal fillers.
BAY HARBOR, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harry Salinas is thrilled to announce the launch of his newly designed website, http://www.hmsplasticsurgery.com, to provide comprehensive information about his premier Miami practice. Dr. Salinas is considered a top plastic surgeon and has spent many years refining his advanced surgical skills and delivering natural-appearing outcomes for his patients. The user-friendly website details his credentials, experience and patient reviews and provides an overview of the procedures he performs such as breast surgery, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and non-surgical treatments. Patients can view before-and-after photos of real results and read in-depth information about what to expect. The website also highlights Dr. Salinas' natural, nuanced approach to cosmetic surgery, as he truly understands that plastic surgery, cosmetic treatments and reconstructive procedures can be life-changing.
From facelifts, body contouring and liposuction to breast and nose reconstruction, patients can trust Dr. Salinas and the team at HMS Plastic Surgery for exceptional aesthetic outcomes at their state-of-the-art facility in Miami, FL. Dr. Harry Salinas has advanced surgical skills and an artistic eye that can create stunning results for his patients of all ages, during every stage of life. Not all plastic surgery is only for aesthetics. Dr. Salinas has an extensive background in reconstructive plastic surgery, especially in the cancer realm. His specialty is breast reconstruction after mastectomy, but his skills extend to a wide range of reconstruction plastic surgery for trauma and cancer victims. Dr. Salinas is able to use his experience to perform reconstruction after nose and facial trauma, as well as after Mohs surgery for skin cancer.
"The new website details my innovative techniques, experience and commitment to achieving exceptional patient results so they can look their best," says Dr. Harry Salinas.
More about Dr. Harry Salinas:
Dr. Salinas is a board-certified and Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and an expert in primary and revisional cosmetic procedures of the breast, face and body. Dr. Salinas earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University. He completed his post-doctoral training in plastic surgery at Harvard Medical School. Prior to that, he trained in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School where he also completed a research fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery as the recipient of the V.H. Kazanjian Research Fellowship from Harvard Medical School. After completing his training in Boston, Dr Salinas moved to Miami to be one of the two founding surgeons of the reconstructive surgery program for the preeminent cancer center in Miami (The Miami Cancer Institute), where he serves as the Chief of Breast Reconstruction and performs over 600 reconstructive procedures of the breast and face every year. Dr. Salinas has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and has presented his clinical research results at various professional symposiums around the world. To learn more about the large selection of cosmetic treatments, plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures offered at HMS Plastic Surgery, located at 1166 Kane Concourse in Bay Harbor Island, FL, please call 786-857-9788 or visit the new website http://www.hmsplasticsurgery.com.
