Renowned Miami Breast Augmentation Specialist Dr. Harry Salinas Announces the Launch of his New Practice Website

"The new website details my innovative techniques, experience and commitment to achieving exceptional patient results so they can look their best," says Dr. Harry Salinas.

More about Dr. Harry Salinas:

Dr. Salinas is a board-certified and Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and an expert in primary and revisional cosmetic procedures of the breast, face and body. Dr. Salinas earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York University. He completed his post-doctoral training in plastic surgery at Harvard Medical School. Prior to that, he trained in general surgery at the Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School where he also completed a research fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery as the recipient of the V.H. Kazanjian Research Fellowship from Harvard Medical School. After completing his training in Boston, Dr Salinas moved to Miami to be one of the two founding surgeons of the reconstructive surgery program for the preeminent cancer center in Miami (The Miami Cancer Institute), where he serves as the Chief of Breast Reconstruction and performs over 600 reconstructive procedures of the breast and face every year. Dr. Salinas has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and has presented his clinical research results at various professional symposiums around the world. To learn more about the large selection of cosmetic treatments, plastic surgery and reconstructive procedures offered at HMS Plastic Surgery, located at 1166 Kane Concourse in Bay Harbor Island, FL, please call 786-857-9788 or visit the new website http://www.hmsplasticsurgery.com.

